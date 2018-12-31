JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.
An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record “his trademark struggle songs” from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, says on Twitter that he visited Zuma and “sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song.”
Ngcobo said Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reform to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Renton post office renamed to honor Jimi Hendrix, while new exhibition looks at icon's early years
- Top 10 movies of 2018: Seattle Times critic Moira Macdonald names her favorites VIEW
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'
- Say 'So long, 2018!' with an ode to the silver screen
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for January 2019 VIEW
Zuma was forced to quit after South Africa’s ruling party, embarrassed by corruption scandals, turned against him.