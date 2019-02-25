CHICAGO (AP) — A lawyer for Jussie Smollett is asking a judge in Chicago to allow the “Empire” actor to travel while he is free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.
Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys, who have said he’s innocent. She says one of his attorneys is expected to appear before a judge Monday to make the request.
Smollett was charged last week with disorderly conduct. Chicago police say Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.
He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He also was ordered to surrender his passport.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Most cringeworthy win? Best performance by a snack? Our staffers award their own Oscars from watch parties around the city
- Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek treated by medics after lead-actor win, stage stumble
- The final list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards VIEW
- Oscars 2019 poll: Our critic shares her predictions, what are yours?
Kavanagh says Smollett’s lawyers are mounting a “vigorous defense.”