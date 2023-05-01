On a recent windy but sunny spring day, a chorus of energetic percussion erupted in Be’er Sheva Park. A crowd had gathered before an 8-foot-wide plywood stage, capped with a canopy trembling in the wind.

And then, with a tap, the show started. As four Northwest Tap Connection dancers struck the metal plates of their shoes against the wooden podium, twisting, jumping and toe-toe-heel-heel-ing in ever-changing formations, they added layers of rat-a-tat to the rhythmic drum track. The stage may have been small, but their impact was mighty.

By the end of this year, dancers with the beloved local studio and social justice organization should be able to perform on a permanent, 32-foot-wide concrete stage, which will be built as part of a long-awaited redevelopment of the park. As Northwest Tap Connection’s founder and program director Melba Ayco put it ahead of the performance during an April kickoff celebration for the park’s redevelopment: “This is just the beginning of what’s gonna be rocking up in this area when the stage comes in!”

The stage is just one of multiple new Rainier Beach art spaces, artworks and cultural initiatives coming online in the next months and years. These community-led efforts will showcase Indigenous art and history, highlight the vibrant cultural tapestry of the neighborhood and create more gathering spaces for local youth.

Besides a stage, Be’er Sheva Park will also get signs highlighting the site’s natural resources like Mapes Creek, as well as the neighborhood’s many cultures and Indigenous history, designed by local artist Lawrence Pitre and a yet-to-be-selected Coast Salish artist. A concrete wall sandblasted with the word “community” in 18 languages, including Lushootseed, Vietnamese, Amharic, Hebrew and Tagalog, will welcome visitors to the park.

Closer to Kubota Park, local art collective yəhaw̓ (pronounced ya-howt) is turning a 1.5-acre green space into a permanent home for Indigenous arts and culture, which will include art projects like a Little Free Bead Library, a poetry banner and artist-designed yard signs for the neighborhood.

And on the grass between the Rainier Beach Community Center and Playfield, construction is starting on a new skatepark next year. In a few years, Northwest Tap Connection, currently operating out of a rented building on Rainier Avenue South, should be moving into a permanent space on the ground floor of an affordable housing development with fellow dance organization Union Cultural Center.

Plus, various other new affordable housing developments and street redesigns will showcase public art by local artists like Ari Glass and barry johnson, adding to the wide-ranging collection of murals already present in the neighborhood. A new mural by Amara S. planned for this month will welcome people to the Rainier Valley Creative District, a new state-designated cultural district comprising Rainier Beach and other Southeast Seattle neighborhoods, run by local arts nonprofit ADEFUA Cultural Education Workshop. The official state designation and program helps communities market themselves as creative hubs.

To thank for this “galvanizing moment,” said Gregory Davis, managing strategist at neighborhood development nonprofit Rainier Beach Action Coalition, are the Rainier Beach residents, who have advocated for more public art for years. “It’s happening from the ground up,” he said.

But, Davis noted: The neighborhood is already teeming with art, whether it’s the 100-plus murals and pieces of public art (more per capita than most other Seattle neighborhoods, Davis said) or the talent from performing arts programs at local schools, Rainier Dance Center and NWTC.

What these new spaces and initiatives will do, he said, is provide more anchors for the neighborhood to come together, showcase and celebrate. “Very important, after historically being underinvested in and underserved, is that the neighborhood [is] being responsible for its own self-esteem and seeing itself in these art pieces,” he said.

A voice for the neighborhood

Sitting at one of Be’er Sheva Park’s outdoor tables as hip-hop performances continued on the nearby temporary stage, Ayco (affectionately known as Ms. Melba) explained why she’s calling what’s happening in the neighborhood “an arts renaissance.”

Ayco, a local powerhouse — she also runs the Seattle Gullah Geechee Festival celebrating the culture of the Gullah Geechee people and other people of African descent, and will be instrumental in programming the park’s future stage — is not talking about a “rebirth”: The artistic brilliance is already here. She’s referring to the Harlem Renaissance, named after the New York neighborhood that became known as a Black cultural hub for writers, musicians and artists like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Louis Armstrong and Jacob Lawrence in the early 20th century. “Not only did you see the best in artistry,” Ayco said, “you saw artistry telling our story.”

That’s what Ayco and other advocates envision for the park’s future stage: a dais for local community organizations — a voice for the neighborhood. “I want to see [this stage] live with the diversity of what happens down here in the Rainier Beach area,” Ayco said, adding that she pictures a future arts and culture festival with food stalls offering the area’s varied cuisines.

The park upgrades, including the stage, have been years in the making, fought for by a group of community advocates who have rallied to fundraise more than $2 million from public and private sources. The stage area itself, which includes new paths and picnic and barbecue areas, will cost roughly $400,000, with $30,000 in funding coming from King County’s 4Culture and $252,000 from the Seattle Park District. The group behind the park improvements, Rainier Beach Link2Lake, raised an additional $100,000 from the Seattle-based The Norcliffe Foundation for the other art elements.

The stage will also provide educational opportunities, said Adem Hayyu of local event production company SkyLit Designs, who’s helping shape the stage’s programming. He’s also a freelance theater lighting designer and teaches sound and lighting at various Seattle schools, and envisions the stage as a place where Rainier Beach students can learn about state-of-the-art lighting and sound techniques. Right now, he says, there aren’t many places like that in the neighborhood.

Having a space for students to learn and come together is paramount, Hayyu said, particularly after the challenging years of the pandemic. “I hope that this stage is going to become another place for them to be able to use their voices,” he said.

Creative spaces for youth

Around 5.30 p.m. on a recent school day, as the parking lot of the Rainier Beach Community Center overflowed with parents dropping off kids at swim lessons, Danielle Jackson gazed at a patch of grass on the edge of the nearby playfield. “We’re only getting [10,000] to 15,000 square feet — which is a good size for a skatepark,” Jackson said. “Especially for us, just to have a skatepark.”

Jackson, founder of neighborhood organization CHAMPS Resource & Service Center, came up with the idea for a Rainier Beach skatepark about five years ago after she saw kids skating in the street and worried for their safety.

Searching online, she found that Rainier Beach Playfield had been highlighted as a potential skatepark site in the city of Seattle’s 2007 Citywide Skatepark Plan, but nothing had happened for over a decade.

So Jackson took the reins and approached the city. The process really kicked into gear in 2021, when, with Department of Neighborhoods funding and in partnership with the local advocacy group Parents for Skateparks, CHAMPS started its community outreach process and fundraising efforts. Now, the $3.5 million project — funded largely by the Seattle Park District plus other local and state grants — is getting closer to completion: While additional fundraising is needed, Jackson foresees construction starting next year.

Art will be central to the design, Jackson said. The idea is to loop in local artists, as well as art teachers at nearby schools and the community center so that students can create the art covering the new concrete walls and — ideally — the roof overhanging the skate bowl. “Because we want them to come later and … tell their kids: ‘I did that,’ ” Jackson said.

Hub for Black arts

A few hundred feet away, across Rainier Avenue, murals full of cheerful flowers and dancers painted on the facade of a low-slung building face the street. It’s in this building — the backdrop for a Northwest Tap Connection video that went viral in 2016 — that Ayco and the other NWTC teachers have been instructing thousands of students for more than a decade.

Soon, the organization won’t have to rent anymore. Instead, it plans to move into the ground-floor commercial space of a new affordable housing complex that will rise in place of the former New Star Mini Mart, on the corner of South Cloverdale Street and Rainier Avenue South.

NWTC plans to share the space with fellow arts nonprofit Union Cultural Center, which teaches Afro-diasporic arts like capoeira Angola, bomba, kizomba and West African dance. The two organizations were paired by the Cultural Space Agency, Seattle’s public development authority for art spaces, which helped kick-start the deal. If all goes well, UCC and NWTC will likely purchase the space, totaling 11,000 square feet, for more than $4 million, with $3.5 million in funding coming from the city’s Strategic Investment Fund (a program that helps community organizations buy land and buildings to combat displacement) and a future capital campaign.

The space will include rehearsal rooms and a black box theater for NWTC, as well as two classroom spaces, an event space and a kitchen for UCC. The building’s construction should start in June and wrap up by December 2025.

For a community arts nonprofit like UCC — which has been operating in the Chinatown International District for over a decade — to own its “forever home” is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, said program manager and co-founder Leika Suzumura.

“That gives us the security [to] really establish ourselves and really embed ourselves in the community in a way that is very different,” Suzumura said. For her and UCC co-founder Silvio Dos Reis, it’s also a homecoming: The couple have lived and raised a family in the neighborhood for 15 years and operated UCC out of the Rainier Valley before it moved to the CID.

She envisions their new kitchen as a community asset and an educational space where people can learn cooking from neighborhood residents as a tool for “healing and health,” she said, making their space a cultural hub for Black arts and wellness.

“When I’m talking about holistic experience, it’s mind, body, spirit,” she said, “and a sense of community belonging.”

_____

