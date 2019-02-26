LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Mark Hollis, frontman of 1980s British new wave band Talk Talk, has died at the age of 64.
Manager Keith Aspden said Tuesday that Hollis died after a short illness. He remembered the musician as a person of “gentle beauty” who “remained true to himself throughout his life.”
Talk Talk formed in 1981 and had hits in several countries with songs including “It’s My Life” and “Life’s What You Make it,” powered by a distinctive synth sound and Hollis’ emotive vocals.
The band’s bassist, Paul Webb, wrote on Instagram that he had been “profoundly influenced by (Hollis’) trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create depth of feeling with sound and space like no other.”
Hollis released a self-titled solo album in 1998 before retiring from the music industry.