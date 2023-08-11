Katharine McPhee Foster has bowed out of the Asia leg of her tour due to a “horrible tragedy” in her family.

The “American Idol” alum, who has been touring Asia with husband David Foster over the past week, informed fans in Indonesia that she would be missing their final two shows on Friday and Saturday in Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” the “Terrified” singer said in a statement on Instagram and her website. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

The specific nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

In a joint statement posted on the singer’s website, a representative for the duo said that “a loss in the family” has “urgently” sent McPhee Foster back to Los Angeles to be with her family. The couple, who wed in June 2019, have a 2-year-old son, Rennie David, but it is unclear if he joined them on tour. (The award-winning “I Have Nothing” composer also has six adult daughters from his previous relationships.)

Meanwhile, at least part of the show will go on.

“Mr Foster is making necessary adjustments to the music programme and we can assure everyone, our audiences and our sponsors, that they will be treated to an equally spectacular performance,” the statement said. “We seek everyone’s kindness and understanding at this difficult time.”

The “Smash” and “Scorpion” star has been performing in Asia over the past week. She and her 16-time Grammy Award-winning husband billed the show as “An Intimate Evening With David Foster & Katharine McPhee.”

After the Jakarta shows, the “Over It” singer and the three-time Oscar nominee were set to take a three-month break from the tour. They are scheduled to resume performances in the U.S. with a pair of early November shows in Warren, Michigan.