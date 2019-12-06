By
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- The beloved 'Harlem Nutcracker' bankrupted choreographer Donald Byrd's earlier company. Two decades later, he's bringing it back.
- Ahamefule J. Oluo’s earlier show played off-Broadway. Now he’s back with 'Susan,' a new show about his mom.
- 'The Aeronauts' review: Up, up and away on a pretty, sweet hot-air-balloon adventure WATCH
- New on Hulu in December 2019: 'Reprisal,' 'Runaways,' 'Into the Dark,' 'Bumblebee'
- New on Netflix in December 2019: 'Marriage Story,' '6 Underground,' 'The Two Popes'