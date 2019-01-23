WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang died Thursday from injuries he sustained during a military training exercise in New Zealand. He was 28.

Pang was injured in his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered on a large artillery device he was helping repair Saturday. Singapore’s defense ministry said in a statement that Pang had been put on life support following surgeries to repair his damaged organs but died at Waikato Hospital.

Also known as Pang Wei Chong, the actor was known for the movie “Young & Fabulous” (2016) as well as television series that include “The Truth Seekers” (2016) and “C.L.I.F.” (2011).

Singapore mandates young men serve in its armed forces, police force or civil defense force. Most serve full-time for two years, and then have annual training obligations. Pang had completed his full-time service, and was an armament technician whose rank was corporal first class.

Before leaving for New Zealand, Pang wrote on Twitter that “Unfortunately, my 2019 will start off with me flying to New Zealand for 3 weeks due to reservist. I’ll be back in action soon.”

The military said it would convene an independent committee of inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading up to Pang being injured.

He had been working on a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, a motorized piece of artillery that looks similar to a small tank. The live-firing training exercise took place at the Waiouru training area on New Zealand’s North Island and is hosted by New Zealand’s military each year.

Pang’s Singapore agency NoonTalk Media posted a photo of the actor on Facebook and wrote “Dear Aloysius, you’ll be missed.”

Other actors also paid tribute. Shane Pow Xunping wrote on Instagram: “It is not enough for you to be a brother in this life. We will continue to be brothers in the next life. I love you.”