WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang has died from injuries he sustained to his chest and abdomen during a military training exercise in New Zealand.

He was 28.

Singapore’s defense ministry says Pang died early Thursday at Waikato Hospital.

Also known as Pang Wei Chong, the actor was injured Saturday when the gun barrel lowered on a large artillery device while he was repairing it.

He had been participating in a training exercise at the Waiouru training area on New Zealand’s North Island.

Singapore mandates young men serve in its armed forces, police force or civil defense force.

Pang was an armament technician whose rank was corporal first class.

Pang worked on the movie “Young & Fabulous” (2016) as well as television series that included “The Truth Seekers” (2016) and “C.L.I.F.” (2011).