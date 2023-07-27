Sinead O’Connor was found dead in a private home in London, the city’s police said Thursday, a day after the provocative Irish singer’s death was announced. While few details have been released about the death, police said that it was not being treated as suspicious.

O’Connor, best known for her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” was 56.

Her family confirmed O’Connor’s death in a short statement. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” the statement said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor recently moved to London, according to local news media outlets. On Thursday afternoon, the city’s police force said in a statement that officers pronounced O’Connor dead at the scene at a residential address in southeast London. “A file will be prepared for the coroner,” the statement added.

The local coroner’s court said in a news release that an autopsy would be undertaken, the results of which “may not available for several weeks.” Then a coroner would decide whether to hold an inquest into the cause of death, the news release added.

O’Connor released 10 studio albums, including her 1990 breakthrough, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.” Although her music cut through on both sides of the Atlantic, she was also known for stirring public controversy. In 1992, she ended an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” by ripping a photo of Pope John Paul II into pieces to protest sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.