PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Showtime will air a sequel to its groundbreaking drama series “The L Word,” which explored lesbian and bisexual life in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, stars of the original 2004-09 series, will reprise their roles, Showtime said Thursday.
The sequel will introduce other characters across the sexual and gender spectrum, the channel said. It also will explore new and old neighborhoods throughout L.A., Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said Thursday.
Production is set to begin this summer on eight episodes that the cable channel aims to air later this year, Levine said.
Original series creator Ilene Chaiken will be the executive producer, along with Marja-Lewis Ryan.