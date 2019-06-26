LONDON (AP) — Singer Sheryl Crow says the original tapes of albums such as “Tuesday Night Music Club” and the track “All I Wanna Do” perished in a 2008 fire at Universal Music Group.

Crow told the BBC Wednesday that her master tapes and back-ups were destroyed in the blaze and that she only discovered the loss after a New York Times report revealed the extent of the damage.

Crow says the fire “feels a little apocalyptic” and that she didn’t “understand the cover-up.”

A group of artists, including Soundgarden and estates representing Tupac Shakur and Tom Petty, have sued. The artists allege that Universal failed to protect music ruined in the fire and inform them of the extent of its impact.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.