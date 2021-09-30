Grammy Award-winning singer Shakira says two wild boars pounced on her bag as she visited a Barcelona park with her son, running off into the forest with it.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story Wednesday, the 44-year-old told followers that she had been “attacked” by the pair of hogs who brazenly stole her bag, which also contained her mobile phone.

Speaking in Spanish, the Colombian singer told fans that, while she had managed to grab her bag back, the animals had “destroyed everything.”

She then zoomed in on the bag, which was split at the seams and covered in dust and mud.

The star said she was out with her 8-year-old son, Milan, when the incident took place.

“Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar,” the star urged her son in the video, which is no longer viewable on her account as images and videos shared to Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours. She did not provide further details on when or where the incident occurred.

Wild boars are a problem in Spain, where police received more than 1,100 complaints about the beasts in 2016, according to the Guardian newspaper. Reported incidents included the boars attacking dogs, and wreaking havoc on city roads by running into cars.

Other countries across Europe have also grappled with the issue of aggressive boars.

In Italy, a pack was recorded stalking a woman carrying her groceries – she was eventually forced to drop her bags, surrendering her shopping to the animals, which immediately pounced on the goods.

The hogs have been also been spotted rummaging through garbage, waddling through traffic jams and hounding schoolchildren in Rome. Locals say entire families of wild boars lining the streets looking for food are also terrifying the elderly and young children.

The boar-infestation has even led to a lawsuit in Italy, with candidates running in local election blaming one another for the garbage-eating invaders.

Italy’s main agriculture organization, Coldiretti, estimates there are more than 2 million wild boars in the country, the Associated Press reported.