NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld is suing a California dealer in classic cars, saying the company has left him stranded in a dispute over whether a 1958 Porsche he sold is authentic.

Seinfeld sought unspecified damages in his lawsuit Monday in Manhattan federal court from European Collectibles of Costa Mesa, California.

The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld was sued by a company that says it bought the comedian’s Porsche for $1.5 million only to learn it was fake.

European Collectibles didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

In the lawsuit, Seinfeld says he bought the car from European Collectibles for $1.2 million in February 2013. The suit says he relied on the company’s certificate of authenticity.

Seinfeld then sold the car in March 2016 for $1.54 million.