Eric Nelson, the executive director and CEO of the National Nordic Museum, is planning to retire next July, the organization said in an announcement Monday.

Nelson, 66, who has led the museum since 2008 in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, said he’s proud of his tenure, during which he helped grow the museum from a locally known institution to an international fixture for Nordic arts, culture and history.

Under his leadership, the then-Nordic Museum moved from an aging brick schoolhouse to a $55 million airy, state-of-the-art facility, which is home to 80,000 objects from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the region of Sápmi, as well as from Nordic immigrants to the U.S.

He was also knighted by the king of Norway, the king of Sweden and the president of Finland for his work preserving Nordic culture and values. In 2019, through an act of Congress, the institution was designated as the National Nordic Museum.

“It has been an honor to lead the organization through a significant transformation,” Nelson said. “It’s important for communities to celebrate their heritage. … The Nordic story is part of a multicultural reality that we face here in the U.S.”

“The country we live in can benefit from opportunities to learn more from people who might be a little different than us,” Nelson added.

During Nelson’s tenure, the museum also grew into a well-regarded center for contemporary visual art. The museum showed an immersive installation about climate change by the Icelandic artist Jónsi this year and is currently exhibiting contemporary art and handicraft by Indigenous artists from Sápmi, Canada and Alaska.

Nelson’s departure is the latest in a string of high-profile exits from Seattle’s major museums. In July, the director and CEO of the Seattle Art Museum announced her departure, and in September, Bellevue Arts Museum announced its executive director had left. The moves are part of a once-in-a-generation leadership shift happening in the area’s arts institutions.

The museum’s board of trustees will conduct a national search for an executive director and CEO, with plans to tap a new leader by spring 2024.

Hans Aarhus, the board’s president, recalled Nelson as a devoted leader who fostered relationships that aided the organization’s growth and mission.

“He is so well connected across all the important constituencies,” Aarhus said. “He’s been the leader that’s taken us from where we started in the school building into now, this regional and international platform that is very well respected by all the Nordic countries.”

Upon retirement, Nelson said he plans to spend time with friends and caring for his family, as well as fishing and skiing.

Seattle Times staff reporter Margo Vansynghel contributed to this report.