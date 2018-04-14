This year’s ByDesign Film Festival is being held through Sunday at the Northwest Film Forum in Seattle. Curator Mia Harrison said she wanted to call attention to representation and visibility in the design world. Ticket sales and donations support artists and designers of color.

“Curating this festival wasn’t about just bringing pieces of art together, it was about creating conversation between people who are using design to reconstruct the way their communities are represented,” Harrison says.

