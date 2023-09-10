Seattle arts administrator Jordan Monez feels like a different person these days. Before the pandemic, she was a cultural omnivore, busy with concerts and art openings four to five nights a week. Today, she’s much more selective, spending more time at home and in nature, only going out two, maybe three nights a week. The reasons are a cocktail of prioritizing rest and being more mindful about which projects and organizations to support, mixed with the financial pressures of inflation and student loans.

“We’ve all had a chance to really think about what we like, what brings us joy, what gives us energy — or the opposite,” Monez said.

Quite a few people may be doing the same. According to a Fall 2023 Arts Survey conducted by The Seattle Times, people aren’t returning to theaters, concert halls and museums in the same way and numbers as in the “Before Times.” More than 60% of organizations say ticket sales are still down compared with the last pre-pandemic year.

The Seattle Times asked King County cultural organizations to fill out a survey (comparing the period of July 2018-June 2019 to the same period in 2022-2023) to understand better where the sector is on the path to recovery. We received responses from 144 organizations, spanning a wide variety — from nonprofit theaters to for-profit galleries, smaller community organizations, major museums and more — and a geographical radius ranging from Kent to Redmond to Vashon Island to Seattle.

A picture emerged: If the pandemic was a major storm, the arts are still traversing a turbulent sea. For many, ticket and subscription sales remain down, costs are escalating and eating into revenues, and pandemic relief funding is drying up, if it hasn’t already. A few organizations said they were running deficits and drawing on reserves, lines of credit or the last remains of relief funding to fill in the gaps, or scaling back staffing and programming.

But there are bright spots, too. This year is shaping up to be busier and better than last, with several organizations feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming season. Various organizations are finding success with increased and diversified offerings, pay-what-you-want tickets, collaborations and community-based approaches.

Much could depend on what happens next. Some organizations are betting on this upcoming season to turn the ship around — and potentially get more folks through the doors and more donations in the virtual jar — but most expect the seas to stay choppy for at least a few more years. And with the lifeline of COVID relief disappearing, treacherous rapids lurk beyond the horizon.

As one respondent put it: “The arts are still in recovery.”

Forever changed

According to the survey, overall ticket sales are still well below pre-pandemic levels: down 23% across various art forms and venues. People also tend to decide much more last-minute, venues say, and pay more for that flexibility.

Another troubling stat: Nearly eight in 10 surveyed organizations offering subscriptions and memberships say that those sales are down. In total, subscriptions are down 38%, according to numbers from the 20 organizations that provided this information. Long the backbone upon which organizations build their budgets and programming — subscription revenue helps tide things over when times are slow and ensures funding for more adventurous programming — these trends are majorly destabilizing and make it much harder to plan for the future.

Seattle Rep, one of the largest nonprofit theaters in the Pacific Northwest, hasn’t been spared. The number of tickets issued (including complimentary tickets) at the Rep fell 46% from the 2018-19 season to 2022-23. In that same time frame, subscriptions halved. With expenses going up by 22%, that’s creating a tight cash flow.

“It’s definitely not business as usual,” said Jeffrey Herrmann, Seattle Rep’s managing director, “and that is causing, to a certain degree, this crisis that we’re seeing in the field.”

Surveyed organizations identified a host of reasons. Some of this can be traced back to a cultural and generational shift already in motion before, and hastened by, the pandemic; older patrons aren’t returning in the same numbers or have passed away. And people’s habits and preferences have changed.

According to art data firm IMPACTS Research, one of the top reasons audiences in Washington state are staying away is simply that they prefer another fun activity, like attending a movie or sports event or staying home and browsing the internet or streaming a TV show or movie. (Other reasons include finding it hard to get there, as well as costs.)

When people do go to arts events, it seems their tastes have shifted. As managing director of the small nonprofit Washington Ensemble Theatre by day and a stage manager for drag and burlesque events by night, Maria Manness can’t help but notice the contrast. At burlesque and drag shows, they’ll often have to wait to start the show to squeeze people in, Manness said. “I promise that that is not a problem we’re having at WET.”

“People want to go to the theater and have a good time,” the Rep’s Herrmann said. “People are really looking for entertainment and escape.” It makes historical sense, he noted: “During the Great Depression, that was the greatest flowering of movie musicals and Broadway musicals of all time, right?”

But Herrmann is wary of blaming the audience. “If people aren’t coming to your theater, it’s not their fault. It’s your fault: You’re not programming [or marketing] in a way that is attractive,” he said.

Many venues also note that inflation plays a significant role. “All it really comes down to is money, from our experience,” wrote Ricky Graboski of the all-ages music venue The Vera Project in the survey. “Seattle is more expensive than ever before.”

IMPACTS Research confirms that Washington audiences say inflation, travel and housing costs (among others), and general concerns about the economy are current barriers.

All this means that folks are pickier and may take fewer risks, some organizations ventured.

“At Vashon Center for the Arts, we found bigger name artists’ ticket sales were not as affected as all the smaller, local and regional artists’ events,” wrote Executive Director Allison Halstead Reid. “Example: Ladysmith Black Mambazo almost sold out but a relatively unknown virtuoso pianist barely drew 25% attendance.”

Overall uncertainty

Most nonprofits don’t rely entirely on ticket sales in “normal” times but rather on a mix of income streams, including donations and grants. The issue: donations and grants have also become harder to predict. Some organizations surveyed said grants and donations increased, while others noticed the opposite. One notable trend: Corporations seem to have pulled back from giving, and competition for grants seems more fierce.

Soaring costs have made this wobbly equation all the more shaky. The Vashon Center for the Arts’ water bill, for example, has increased 53% since 2019, and its energy bill is up 38%. Materials and shipping have become even more expensive. Rents have gone up. “We literally are being priced out of our town where our arts organization was founded,” said Encanto Arts, a youth-focused arts nonprofit in West Seattle.

The Rep said its personnel costs have increased 37%, driven by inflation and compensation increases to advance equity within the organization. Other groups echoed this: People in the arts have long worked for pennies, and it’s high time wages kept up with Seattle’s high cost of living. But doing right by people is putting more pressure on the budgets.

Overall, surveyed organizations say costs are up between 15% to 50%.

Diana Delgado, executive director of literary nonprofit Hugo House, said the math doesn’t pencil out. With costs increasing and revenue from classes, donations and grants declining, “we are in financial peril,” she said. “We are now beginning to talk to staff about what the future could potentially hold or not hold.”

This financial instability doesn’t just impact organizations’ bottom line and the people who work there. It may also influence what we see on the stages and walls. It could mean that fewer new works get made, fewer out-of-town artists visit, or that risk-taking gets clipped in favor of surefire hits and blockbusters.

Some worried about getting stuck in a “negative cycle.” Lower foot traffic often hurts donations and can jeopardize the ability to secure sponsorships, as attendance figures are often used as indicators of reach and impact. Fewer shows and shorter runs mean less word-of-mouth. Lower staffing levels could mean less high-quality work that could lure audiences back.

Could retreating only make things worse?

The Rep seems to think so: A season of three one-person shows won’t bring audiences back, Herrmann said. To have a “compelling product on the stage,” the organization decided to budget a deficit and program a lineup that responds more to the times, including the upcoming dance-meets-cirque show “Passengers” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon’s “Together Again, Again!”

But you can’t pass deficit budgets indefinitely, Herrmann noted. “We’re asking ourselves — and everybody in the industry is asking themselves — how much runway do we have to keep making those investments before we need to see them pay off?”

That runway, courtesy of pandemic relief funding, is ending. For the past few years, relief funding has papered over the gaps. The challenge will be 2024 and beyond, organizations said.

“The arts were already on life support before the pandemic,” said Elisheba Johnson, co-founder of Central District art space Wa Na Wari. “How can you expect the whole sector to rebound when it was already struggling?”

Size matters

In the early months of the pandemic, it was fairly straightforward to sum up the state of the arts: Everyone was suffering, and many smaller organizations risked falling through the cracks of relief funding. A different pattern seems to be emerging now, with larger organizations losing more ground when it comes to ticket sales. According to the survey, ticket sales for large organizations dropped 26% compared with 20% at medium-sized organizations. Overall ticket sales increased by 16% at small organizations, in part thanks to a few standout performers.

Plus, after decades of being boxed out, smaller organizations have also seen more of an increase in grants, surveyed organizations indicated. Midsized organizations indicated they saw an increase as well. Larger organizations noted more decreases. The issue, according to various groups: The way the pie is divvied up may have changed, but the pie itself hasn’t really grown. That means that more organizations are now vying for the same funding, and various organizations have seen their piece of the pie shrink.

This size schism may also be present in the theater sector.

Even as American theater faces a crisis nationwide, and locally there have been hits — Book-It Repertory Theatre closing, Cafe Nordo shuttering its physical location, Taproot Theatre reducing the number of performances per play and cutting staff hours — some of the surveyed theaters seem to be bucking the trend and holding on or even doing fairly well. Those are mainly small- and a few midsized theaters, which have less overhead and often rely on volunteer power — perhaps putting them in a nimbler position to weather the storm. (Though unlike larger organizations, they usually don’t have endowments or much cash reserves to fall back on.)

“Being a small to midsized company, we are able to sell tickets, pay our bills, and create opportunity for artists,” noted Reboot Theatre Company, known for remaking classic musicals, in the survey. “It’s not easy, but it is doable — for us. Any larger and we would have some serious difficulty maintaining our company.”

What works?

“If we get 10, maybe 12 people, it’ll be a great night,” Roger Tang remembers thinking last June ahead of a stage reading of the play “Good Enemy” in collaboration with the new Yun Theatre company. (Stage readings usually don’t get much traction.) But as Tang, executive director of Pork Filled Productions, kept selling dozens of tickets at the door, he wondered: “Am I going to have a seat for myself?”

It’s not the only recent success for PFP. “Sometimes I feel like I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop because we’re doing actually kind of well for ourselves,” Tang said.

Tang attributed the organization’s success to three strategies: Very “defined constituencies,” with stories that appeal to Asian Americans and science fiction and pop culture fans. “Bloodletting,” a play about aswangs, or mythological Filipino shape-shifters with an all-Filipino cast, scheduled for this fall, is a good example, Tang said. “The Filipino community is hungry for stories about their community,” he noted.

Another successful strategy is coproductions, which help organizations pool resources and expand audiences. “Joy Market,” PFP’s collaboration with Jet City Improv this past May, reached up to 95% capacity, Tang said.

Other groups echoed this partnership model: Vashon Center for the Arts recently collaborated with other regional venues to bring the children’s play “Owen and Mzee” to their respective venues, reducing costs for all organizations. The Wing Luke Museum’s executive director, Joël Barraquiel Tan, sees partnering with clinics and workforce development organizations as central to its future, and Intiman’s partnership with Seattle Central College has proved successful, the theater said.

Another successful approach: “name-your-price” tickets. Moving to this model has increased ticket revenue, Tang said, and helped PFP pay artists more (though many still work for a stipend). In the survey, roughly 10% of respondents indicated they’ve gone to a pay-what-you-want model.

But it’s largely smaller (and a few medium-sized) organizations that are shifting to this model, which raises the question: Is it more challenging for larger organizations to steer their big ships in a new direction and — to bring back a pandemic term — pivot?

Pivoting needs to happen, according to surveyed organizations, who repeatedly noted they needed to rethink the current business model that is simply not working.

Still, it’s not just on arts groups to pivot, survey respondents said. Organizations said much more investment is needed: in arts journalism and criticism, in affordable housing, in the artists who make the art and in the nonprofits who create the jobs and contribute to the local economy.

The Wing Luke’s Barraquiel Tan sees a path forward not just in stressing how much art contributes to the economy, but also to a “well society,” as he puts it. “Let’s not think of art as this little thing on the side,” he said. “Let’s think of it as the driver.”

