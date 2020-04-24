Seattle Opera said Friday that it has received a $2.3 million loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Previously, the company had reported layoffs for 215 artist and production jobs after Seattle Opera canceled “La bohème,” plus 12 administrators, as well as salary cuts for the remaining staff who earn more than $50,000.

Seattle Opera says the $2.3 million will allow it to rehire 180 workers for a period of time. The opera says, in its news release, that those 12 administrators on furlough will be rehired for eight weeks, and employees who’d taken salary cuts will be restored to full pay (up to a cap of $100,000, per PPP guidelines) for the same duration.