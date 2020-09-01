On Tuesday, venues in Seattle and beyond will light up in red to raise awareness for the hurting live entertainment industry.

Seattle venues set to participate include The Showbox, Benaroya Hall and ACT Theatre. Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia and the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent also plan to light up.

In addition to venues going red, a march starting at The Paramount Theatre and ending at Westlake Park will begin at 6 p.m. Venues will be red from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Jennifer Bacon, president of the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE 15) said it is trying to help people understand that the industry and its workers need support to get through this time and come out on the other side.

“Our industry is shut down,” she said. “And while we want to go back to work, we want to go back to work safely.”

Event organizers, in a news release, said they are calling for “additional economic relief, including an extension of the expired $600/week unemployment benefits and passage of the RESTART Act with added labor protections.”

Venues across the nation are also participating. #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses, unions and live events workers raising awareness for the industry during the pandemic, expect more than 1,500 venues to light up in red.

The event will be livestreamed on We Make Events’ Facebook page from 6-10 p.m. The livestream will feature some of the participating buildings, interviews and performances.