Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Gradients ft. Gina Turner, 10 p.m., Kremwerk.

Hear/Say: Friendsy, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.

Folk

Margo Murphy and John Roberts, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Daniel Salka Trio, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $6-$10.

Laura Veirs, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.

Hip-hop/R&B

Bun B (of UGK) and Dyme Def, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$30.

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Jazz

Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.

Jacqueline Tabor, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Robin Layne Band, En Canto, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $12-$15.

Tarik Abouzied, 7:30 p.m., Tual’s; $20.

The Sufferings of Ron and Mike, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Michael Jackson Tribute Show, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $20-$50.

Rock/Pop

The Backslide Gospel, The Joseph Breakdown, Yeah No Totally, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern; $8.

BowieVision, Purple Mane, 9 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.

Brent Cobb & Them, Savannah Conley & Fredd Luongo, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern: $12.

Charlie and the Rays, Bad Saint, Lanford Black, 7 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

The Civilians, 9 p.m., The Shanty Tavern; $8.

Deify, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, 9:45 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.

Fleetmac Wood, 10 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.

Franks & Deans, Monkey, Ten Minutes Down, Poorsport, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $10-$12.

The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.

Gypsy Temple, Alec Shaw, Jason McCue, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.

The High Council with OSO and Caveman Ego, 8 p.m., Substation.

Homewrecker Spoon and South Sound Tug & Barge, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre; $27-$57.

La Luz, Savila, Ancient Forest, 8 p.m., Vera Project; $20.

Moon Darling, Kingdom of the Holy Sun, Golden Idols, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Ocean Park Standoff, DALES, Timbre Room, 6 p.m., The Crocodile; $12.

Paul Simon, 8 p.m., KeyArena; $71-$121.

Shaggy Sweet, 9 p.m., Bake’s place; $15.

The Thrill, Common Names, Bomb Shelter, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Rangers and the Re-Arrangers, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Retirement, Myrrum, Retrospecter, Fluung, 9 p.m., The Kraken.

Rik Wright’s Fundamental Forces, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

RGK & The Alternative Facts, Mile 9, Animal Basement, 8:30 p.m., High Dive; $7-$10.

The Whags, Chris King and The Gutterballs, Mother Island, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

World/Latin

Choroloco, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

The Rumba Kings, 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$25.

 Saturday

Blues

Rose City Kings, Tony Holiday & The Velvetones, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

The Music of Four, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.

Haute Sauce: Chris Villa, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.

Nite Wave! 80s Dance Night, 8 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$20.

Folk

The Tarantellas, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Hip-hop/R&B

700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $10.

Merkules, C The Gray, BARZ!, 6:30 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

The New Triumph, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Jazz

Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Nathan Hale High School Jazz Concert, 5:30 p.m., Royal Room.

Savage-Carlson Duo, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.

Tom Collier and Marc Seales Duo, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Tom Djll, Limits, AF Jones, 8 p.m. Gallery 1412; $5-$10.

Other music/nightlife

The Big Honk! Tune-Up, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

Jeremy’s Pyramid Scheme, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Poor Man’s Whiskey, Scott Pemberton Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $15-$20.

Rock/Pop

Acid Teeth, Dust Mob, No Accion, Githyanki, 9 p.m., The Kraken.

Anybody Killa, Enasnimi, Sleeper 72, Deep Qualid, Pill Brigade, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$17.

회사 AUTO, Yam Lynn, Darien Shields, Spectre Sound, sn0w, 9 p.m., Substation; $10.

Best of the Rest Fest: The Ultramizers, The Hard Rocks, 25¢ Ride, 9 p.m., Substation.

Booboolala, PF Liars, Cherry Boy, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Chris Young, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome; $37-$149.

Creme Tangerine, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Bake’s Place; $20.

The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.

Glenn Cannon, Tyler Jakes, Stoic FB, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Grizzled Mighty, Monsterwatch, The Strugglers, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.

The Hoot Hoots, Fabulous Downey Brothers, Strawberry Mountain, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10-$12.

Jared Matthews, Swingset, The Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater.

Jenny Littlefield and guests, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

The Main Squeeze, PigWar, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

Mike O Band, Explosions Everywhere, Northern Thorns, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Mushroomhead, Vyces, Gabriel And the Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide Returns, One Gun Shy, 5:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$20.

North Twin, Root Jack, Oceanwires, 9 p.m., High Dive; $10-$12.

The Pynnacles, The Reverberations, The Knights Of Trash, The Shriekers, The Hauer Things, The Mean Reds, Dr. Quinn and the Medicine Woman, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8 – $10

Tom Esch Live, 5 p.m., Substation.

Tyrone Wells, Gabe Dixon, 7 p.m., Neumos; $20-$23.

Rogue Wave, Dear Boy, 9 p.m., the Crocodile; $18.

World/Latin

Adriana Giordano Quarteto, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

 Sunday

Blues

Jackson Street Trio, 4 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

1 Uppers, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

DJ/Dance

Lone, 8 p.m., Timbre Room.

Hip-hop/R&B

Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell, E-Man Jones, Earl Grae, Hosted by Horizon, DJ Semaj, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Jazz

Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Jim Cutler Orchestra, UW Jazz, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Royal Jelly Jive, General Mojos, Cedar Teeth, 7:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Seattle Music Academy, 4 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Rock/Pop

Aromatics, Mojo Barnes, Cam Paign, Smooth Richard, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Avestra, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Black Lillies, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

The Bones of J.R. Jones, Lerin Herzer, 3:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Dailey and Vincent, 5 and 8 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$35.

Fosphene, Pellegini, Lost Eyedentity, Kota, 8 p.m., Substation.

Red Wanting Blue, Liz Brasher, 7 p.m., Barboza; $15.

Sofi Tukker, Kah-Lo, LP Giobb, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.

Swimsuit Issue, Cat Pierve, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

T-ROX, Cartoon Chaos Cabaret, Transient Vultures, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Tyler Schnupp, 8 p.m., The Highline.

Yonatan Gat, Darto, Bad Luck, Geist & the Sacred Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$12.

Cannabis Saves Lives: Yoshi Gish, Sun Mother, Mona Celia, Sean the Pianoman, Comedians Keno Beanz, Brock Terrano, Karin Zoe Lee, 4:20 p.m., Studio Seven; $13-$20.

Monday

Comedy

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

 Jazz

Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.\

The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room.

Other music/nightlife

Christian Pincock’s Scrambler, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge.

Rock/Pop

COMBICHRIST, Wed 13, Night Club, Prison, Death Valley High, DV8R, 6 p.m., Studio Seven; $20-$25.

The Convalescence, Deadbeat Blackout, Sabertooth, Born Without Blood, 7:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Fever Ray, Bunny Michael, 8:30 p.m., Showbox; $29.50.

Janiva Magness, Trevor & Sylvie, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$38.

Prom Queen, 8:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Sarah Kay, Phil Kaye, Nora Rothman, 6 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.

TV Girl, Wished Bone, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

Tybo Audio, Razklot, 8 p.m., Substation.

Young Go Hards, New Bloom, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

 Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Tour or Die: A Guiness World Record-Breaking Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $15.

Country

Country Dance Night with Country Dave Harmonson, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne Pub.

Motown Cowboys, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; free.

Folk

Lindstrom and The Limit, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10.

Ruthie Dornfeld and John Miller, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

David Marriott’s Triskaideka-band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $13.

General Business Band, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., Owl & Thistle.

Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Sean Jones, Mercer Island and Bothell High School Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $26.

Other music/nightlife

Tuesday Night Music Club, 7:30 p.m., Columbia City Theater.

Rock/Pop

ANIMA!, Monogem, 8 p.m., Barboza; $15.

The Done Goners, 8 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Elena Loper, Heather Thomas, Erika Lundhall, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.

Ghostblood, 10:30 p.m., Funhouse.

Hinds, Goodbye Honolulu, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $16.

Kleine, CHAD, HellerGrave, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Nordus, Sky Penis, Mona Celia, Scorpiknox, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Obituary, Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $25-$30.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.

The Struts, The Glorious Sons, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.

Stuyedeyed, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.

SZCHETKA, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

Taylor Swift, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Field; $45-$600.

 Wednesday

Blues

John “Greyhound” Maxwell’s Acoustic Juke Joint, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

 Folk

Max Hay, Your Favorite Friend, The Colonels Of Truth, 7:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Jazz

Ben Holt, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Halie Loren, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $28.50.

pH Factor Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Slow Low Indigo, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Vocal Jam and Showcase, 7 and 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Wayne Horvitz Trio featuring Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room.

The Westerlies, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; $5-$15.

Other music/nightlife

Kathy moore’s Lo-Fi All Stars #1, 8 p.m., Substation.

Planned Parenthood Benefit Show: Branik, Nora Rothman, Sandi Fernande, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

Reggae

The Wailing Souls, Dub Lounge International, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$25.

Rock/Pop

Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.

The Bellow Brothers, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.

Ben von Wildenhaus, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Daydream Machine, 8 p.m., Showbox; $22.

Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Eneferens, Isenordal, Witch Bottle, Geist & The Sacred Ensemble, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$12.

Joyner Lucas, Eli, 8 p.m., Neumos; $19-$100.

Lauren Ruth Ward, Yip Yops, Cumulus, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Texas Hippie Coalition, Kobra And The Lotus, Band Of Julez, Granny 4 Barrel, Fallen Kings, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $16-$20.

Verbal Tip, The Spill, Fluung, helpmeout, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.

 Thursday

Blues

Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Johnny Burgin, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $10.

Comedy

Samuel J Comroe, JC Currais, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

All Our Exes Live in Texas, Caitlin Sherman, Wildcat Rose, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.

Norman Baker & The Backroads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

DJ/Dance

Field Trip 021: Wongo, Dateless, Lucati, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $12.

Hip-hop/R&B

Eric Bellinger, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $25-$28.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Jazz

Barrellhouse Gang, 7:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Jazz Allet; $36.50.

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Fields, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.

Jared Hall Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $15.

Jazz Club Comedy Time with Milan Patel, Wilfred Padua, and more, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Jazz Underground, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Matt Jorgensen Quartet, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Paul Benoit Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musiquarium.

Other music/nightlife

Bright Moments & The Camas High School Choir, 7 p.m., The Vera Project; $10-$12.

Kelly Ash Student Showcase, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $5.

Rock/Pop

Animal Years, The Hasslers, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.

Buff Muff, Johnny Yuma, The Moon Is Flat, Here Comes the Hooch, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Biblioteka, Antonioni, Velvet Q, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Bushwick Bookclub, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

David Byrne, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $46-$180.

Erik Blood, Shit Ghost, Newaxeyes, Wall Of Ears, 8 p.m., Neumos; $12-$14.

Golden Road plays Grateful Dead, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Good Quiver, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Hands of Deliverance, Discord Curse, Becomes Astral, Empyrean, 8 p.m., Substation.

Jesus Wears Armani, Bleed The Stone, The Face Of Loki, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Midnight, BAT, wormwitch, Substratum, Manson’s Girls, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.

Mudbone, Mark Brainard, Luvolution, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.

Motopony, Ezra Bell, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.

Tom Goss and Patrick Masse, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $12.

Rabble House, Glass Beaches, Jason Groce, The Joy Tyrants, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Richard Buckner, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

Alexa Peters: 206-464-3209 or apeters@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @itsallwritebyme.