Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.
Friday
Blues
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.
Comedy
Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.
Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ciara, Russell Wilson and Seattle Symphony raise $1.4 million in benefit concert
- Pearl Jam's Mike McCready honored for recovery work — and rocks it WATCH
- Drake and Migos announce Tacoma Dome concert
- ‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder has died; she was 69 VIEW
- Summer Guide 2018: Plan your Seattle summer with this interactive events list
Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
DJ/Dance
Gradients ft. Gina Turner, 10 p.m., Kremwerk.
Hear/Say: Friendsy, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.
Folk
Margo Murphy and John Roberts, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Daniel Salka Trio, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $6-$10.
Laura Veirs, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.
Hip-hop/R&B
Bun B (of UGK) and Dyme Def, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$30.
Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Jazz
Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.
Jacqueline Tabor, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.
Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.
Robin Layne Band, En Canto, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $12-$15.
Tarik Abouzied, 7:30 p.m., Tual’s; $20.
The Sufferings of Ron and Mike, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Other music/nightlife
Michael Jackson Tribute Show, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $20-$50.
Rock/Pop
The Backslide Gospel, The Joseph Breakdown, Yeah No Totally, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern; $8.
BowieVision, Purple Mane, 9 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.
Brent Cobb & Them, Savannah Conley & Fredd Luongo, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern: $12.
Charlie and the Rays, Bad Saint, Lanford Black, 7 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.
The Civilians, 9 p.m., The Shanty Tavern; $8.
Deify, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, 9:45 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.
Fleetmac Wood, 10 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.
Franks & Deans, Monkey, Ten Minutes Down, Poorsport, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $10-$12.
The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.
Gypsy Temple, Alec Shaw, Jason McCue, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.
The High Council with OSO and Caveman Ego, 8 p.m., Substation.
Homewrecker Spoon and South Sound Tug & Barge, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.
Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre; $27-$57.
La Luz, Savila, Ancient Forest, 8 p.m., Vera Project; $20.
Moon Darling, Kingdom of the Holy Sun, Golden Idols, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
Ocean Park Standoff, DALES, Timbre Room, 6 p.m., The Crocodile; $12.
Paul Simon, 8 p.m., KeyArena; $71-$121.
Shaggy Sweet, 9 p.m., Bake’s place; $15.
The Thrill, Common Names, Bomb Shelter, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Rangers and the Re-Arrangers, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Retirement, Myrrum, Retrospecter, Fluung, 9 p.m., The Kraken.
Rik Wright’s Fundamental Forces, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
RGK & The Alternative Facts, Mile 9, Animal Basement, 8:30 p.m., High Dive; $7-$10.
The Whags, Chris King and The Gutterballs, Mother Island, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.
World/Latin
Choroloco, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.
The Rumba Kings, 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$25.
Saturday
Blues
Rose City Kings, Tony Holiday & The Velvetones, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.
Comedy
Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.
Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.
Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.
Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
The Music of Four, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.
Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
DJ/Dance
Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.
Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.
Haute Sauce: Chris Villa, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.
Nite Wave! 80s Dance Night, 8 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$20.
Folk
The Tarantellas, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Hip-hop/R&B
700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $10.
Merkules, C The Gray, BARZ!, 6:30 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.
The New Triumph, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Jazz
Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.
Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.
Nathan Hale High School Jazz Concert, 5:30 p.m., Royal Room.
Savage-Carlson Duo, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.
Tom Collier and Marc Seales Duo, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Tom Djll, Limits, AF Jones, 8 p.m. Gallery 1412; $5-$10.
Other music/nightlife
The Big Honk! Tune-Up, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.
Jeremy’s Pyramid Scheme, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Poor Man’s Whiskey, Scott Pemberton Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $15-$20.
Rock/Pop
Acid Teeth, Dust Mob, No Accion, Githyanki, 9 p.m., The Kraken.
Anybody Killa, Enasnimi, Sleeper 72, Deep Qualid, Pill Brigade, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$17.
회사 AUTO, Yam Lynn, Darien Shields, Spectre Sound, sn0w, 9 p.m., Substation; $10.
Best of the Rest Fest: The Ultramizers, The Hard Rocks, 25¢ Ride, 9 p.m., Substation.
Booboolala, PF Liars, Cherry Boy, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Chris Young, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome; $37-$149.
Creme Tangerine, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Bake’s Place; $20.
The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.
Glenn Cannon, Tyler Jakes, Stoic FB, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Grizzled Mighty, Monsterwatch, The Strugglers, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.
The Hoot Hoots, Fabulous Downey Brothers, Strawberry Mountain, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10-$12.
Jared Matthews, Swingset, The Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater.
Jenny Littlefield and guests, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.
The Main Squeeze, PigWar, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.
Mike O Band, Explosions Everywhere, Northern Thorns, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.
Mushroomhead, Vyces, Gabriel And the Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide Returns, One Gun Shy, 5:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$20.
North Twin, Root Jack, Oceanwires, 9 p.m., High Dive; $10-$12.
The Pynnacles, The Reverberations, The Knights Of Trash, The Shriekers, The Hauer Things, The Mean Reds, Dr. Quinn and the Medicine Woman, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8 – $10
Tom Esch Live, 5 p.m., Substation.
Tyrone Wells, Gabe Dixon, 7 p.m., Neumos; $20-$23.
Rogue Wave, Dear Boy, 9 p.m., the Crocodile; $18.
World/Latin
Adriana Giordano Quarteto, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.
Sunday
Blues
Jackson Street Trio, 4 p.m., Cafe Racer.
Comedy
Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.
Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.
Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
1 Uppers, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
DJ/Dance
Lone, 8 p.m., Timbre Room.
Hip-hop/R&B
Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell, E-Man Jones, Earl Grae, Hosted by Horizon, DJ Semaj, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Jazz
Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.
Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Jim Cutler Orchestra, UW Jazz, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.
Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.
Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.
Ron Weinstein Trio, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Other music/nightlife
Royal Jelly Jive, General Mojos, Cedar Teeth, 7:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.
Seattle Music Academy, 4 p.m., Tula’s; $10.
Rock/Pop
Aromatics, Mojo Barnes, Cam Paign, Smooth Richard, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Avestra, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Black Lillies, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
The Bones of J.R. Jones, Lerin Herzer, 3:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Dailey and Vincent, 5 and 8 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$35.
Fosphene, Pellegini, Lost Eyedentity, Kota, 8 p.m., Substation.
Red Wanting Blue, Liz Brasher, 7 p.m., Barboza; $15.
Sofi Tukker, Kah-Lo, LP Giobb, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.
Swimsuit Issue, Cat Pierve, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.
T-ROX, Cartoon Chaos Cabaret, Transient Vultures, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Tyler Schnupp, 8 p.m., The Highline.
Yonatan Gat, Darto, Bad Luck, Geist & the Sacred Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$12.
Cannabis Saves Lives: Yoshi Gish, Sun Mother, Mona Celia, Sean the Pianoman, Comedians Keno Beanz, Brock Terrano, Karin Zoe Lee, 4:20 p.m., Studio Seven; $13-$20.
Monday
Comedy
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Jazz
Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.\
The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room.
Other music/nightlife
Christian Pincock’s Scrambler, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge.
Rock/Pop
COMBICHRIST, Wed 13, Night Club, Prison, Death Valley High, DV8R, 6 p.m., Studio Seven; $20-$25.
The Convalescence, Deadbeat Blackout, Sabertooth, Born Without Blood, 7:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Fever Ray, Bunny Michael, 8:30 p.m., Showbox; $29.50.
Janiva Magness, Trevor & Sylvie, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$38.
Prom Queen, 8:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Sarah Kay, Phil Kaye, Nora Rothman, 6 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.
TV Girl, Wished Bone, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.
Tybo Audio, Razklot, 8 p.m., Substation.
Young Go Hards, New Bloom, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Tuesday
Comedy
Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Tour or Die: A Guiness World Record-Breaking Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $15.
Country
Country Dance Night with Country Dave Harmonson, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne Pub.
Motown Cowboys, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; free.
Folk
Lindstrom and The Limit, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10.
Ruthie Dornfeld and John Miller, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Jazz
5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
David Marriott’s Triskaideka-band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $13.
General Business Band, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., Owl & Thistle.
Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Sean Jones, Mercer Island and Bothell High School Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $26.
Other music/nightlife
Tuesday Night Music Club, 7:30 p.m., Columbia City Theater.
Rock/Pop
ANIMA!, Monogem, 8 p.m., Barboza; $15.
The Done Goners, 8 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.
Elena Loper, Heather Thomas, Erika Lundhall, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.
Ghostblood, 10:30 p.m., Funhouse.
Hinds, Goodbye Honolulu, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $16.
Kleine, CHAD, HellerGrave, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Nordus, Sky Penis, Mona Celia, Scorpiknox, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Obituary, Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $25-$30.
Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.
The Struts, The Glorious Sons, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.
Stuyedeyed, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.
SZCHETKA, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.
Taylor Swift, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Field; $45-$600.
Wednesday
Blues
John “Greyhound” Maxwell’s Acoustic Juke Joint, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.
Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Folk
Max Hay, Your Favorite Friend, The Colonels Of Truth, 7:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Jazz
Ben Holt, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Halie Loren, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $28.50.
pH Factor Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.
Slow Low Indigo, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Vocal Jam and Showcase, 7 and 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Wayne Horvitz Trio featuring Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room.
The Westerlies, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; $5-$15.
Other music/nightlife
Kathy moore’s Lo-Fi All Stars #1, 8 p.m., Substation.
Planned Parenthood Benefit Show: Branik, Nora Rothman, Sandi Fernande, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.
Reggae
The Wailing Souls, Dub Lounge International, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$25.
Rock/Pop
Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.
The Bellow Brothers, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.
Ben von Wildenhaus, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Daydream Machine, 8 p.m., Showbox; $22.
Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
Eneferens, Isenordal, Witch Bottle, Geist & The Sacred Ensemble, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$12.
Lauren Ruth Ward, Yip Yops, Cumulus, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.
Texas Hippie Coalition, Kobra And The Lotus, Band Of Julez, Granny 4 Barrel, Fallen Kings, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $16-$20.
Verbal Tip, The Spill, Fluung, helpmeout, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.
Thursday
Blues
Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.
Johnny Burgin, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $10.
Comedy
Samuel J Comroe, JC Currais, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
All Our Exes Live in Texas, Caitlin Sherman, Wildcat Rose, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.
Norman Baker & The Backroads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
DJ/Dance
Field Trip 021: Wongo, Dateless, Lucati, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $12.
Hip-hop/R&B
Eric Bellinger, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $25-$28.
Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.
Jazz
Barrellhouse Gang, 7:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Jazz Allet; $36.50.
Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.
Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Fields, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.
Jared Hall Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $15.
Jazz Club Comedy Time with Milan Patel, Wilfred Padua, and more, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Jazz Underground, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Matt Jorgensen Quartet, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Paul Benoit Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musiquarium.
Other music/nightlife
Bright Moments & The Camas High School Choir, 7 p.m., The Vera Project; $10-$12.
Kelly Ash Student Showcase, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $5.
Rock/Pop
Animal Years, The Hasslers, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.
Buff Muff, Johnny Yuma, The Moon Is Flat, Here Comes the Hooch, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.
Biblioteka, Antonioni, Velvet Q, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Bushwick Bookclub, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey.
Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
David Byrne, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $46-$180.
Erik Blood, Shit Ghost, Newaxeyes, Wall Of Ears, 8 p.m., Neumos; $12-$14.
Golden Road plays Grateful Dead, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.
Good Quiver, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Hands of Deliverance, Discord Curse, Becomes Astral, Empyrean, 8 p.m., Substation.
Jesus Wears Armani, Bleed The Stone, The Face Of Loki, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Midnight, BAT, wormwitch, Substratum, Manson’s Girls, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.
Mudbone, Mark Brainard, Luvolution, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.
Motopony, Ezra Bell, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.
Tom Goss and Patrick Masse, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $12.
Rabble House, Glass Beaches, Jason Groce, The Joy Tyrants, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Richard Buckner, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.
Venues
- Bake’s Place, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).
- Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).
- Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).
- Capitol Cider, 818 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).
- Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)
- Central Saloon, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).
- Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org).
- Chop Suey, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).
- Columbia City Theater, Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).
- Comedy Underground, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).
- Conor Byrne Pub, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).
- The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).
- Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).
- Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds, (425-275-4485 or edmondscenterforthearts.org).
- Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).
- El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- The Funhouse Lounge, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- Fred Wildlife Refuge, 128 Boylston Ave. E., Seattle (206-588-6959 or fredwildliferefuge.com).
- Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org).
- Gallery 1412, 1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com).
- George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).
- Highline Bar, 210 Broadway E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).
- High Dive, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).
- Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).
- Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).
- Jai Thai (Broadway), 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).
- The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).
- Kremwerk, 1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).
- Laughs Comedy Club Seattle, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).
- Little Red Hen, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).
- Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).
- Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).
- North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).
- Owl & Thistle, 808 Post Ave., Seattle (206-621-7777 or owlnthistle.com).
- Parlor Live, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).
- Q Nightclub, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).
- The Rendezvous, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).
- Resonance at Soma Tower, 288 106th Ave. N.E. Suite 203, Bellevue (425-443-2585 or resonance.events).
- The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).
- SeaMonster Lounge, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).
- Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).
- The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).
- The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Skylark Cafe & Club, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).
- Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).
- Studio Seven, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).
- Substation Seattle, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).
- Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).
- Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)
- Tractor, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).
- Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).
- Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).
- The Vera Project, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).
- Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).
- Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).
Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.