Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Gradients ft. Gina Turner, 10 p.m., Kremwerk.

Hear/Say: Friendsy, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.

Folk

Margo Murphy and John Roberts, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Daniel Salka Trio, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $6-$10.

Laura Veirs, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.

Hip-hop/R&B

Bun B (of UGK) and Dyme Def, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$30.

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Jazz

Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.

Jacqueline Tabor, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Robin Layne Band, En Canto, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $12-$15.

Tarik Abouzied, 7:30 p.m., Tual’s; $20.

The Sufferings of Ron and Mike, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Michael Jackson Tribute Show, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $20-$50.

Rock/Pop

The Backslide Gospel, The Joseph Breakdown, Yeah No Totally, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern; $8.

BowieVision, Purple Mane, 9 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.

Brent Cobb & Them, Savannah Conley & Fredd Luongo, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern: $12.

Charlie and the Rays, Bad Saint, Lanford Black, 7 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

The Civilians, 9 p.m., The Shanty Tavern; $8.

Deify, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, 9:45 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.

Fleetmac Wood, 10 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.

Franks & Deans, Monkey, Ten Minutes Down, Poorsport, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $10-$12.

The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.

Gypsy Temple, Alec Shaw, Jason McCue, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.

The High Council with OSO and Caveman Ego, 8 p.m., Substation.

Homewrecker Spoon and South Sound Tug & Barge, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre; $27-$57.

La Luz, Savila, Ancient Forest, 8 p.m., Vera Project; $20.

Moon Darling, Kingdom of the Holy Sun, Golden Idols, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Ocean Park Standoff, DALES, Timbre Room, 6 p.m., The Crocodile; $12.

Paul Simon, 8 p.m., KeyArena; $71-$121.

Shaggy Sweet, 9 p.m., Bake’s place; $15.

The Thrill, Common Names, Bomb Shelter, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Rangers and the Re-Arrangers, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Retirement, Myrrum, Retrospecter, Fluung, 9 p.m., The Kraken.

Rik Wright’s Fundamental Forces, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

RGK & The Alternative Facts, Mile 9, Animal Basement, 8:30 p.m., High Dive; $7-$10.

The Whags, Chris King and The Gutterballs, Mother Island, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

World/Latin

Choroloco, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

The Rumba Kings, 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$25.

Saturday

Blues

Rose City Kings, Tony Holiday & The Velvetones, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Mekki Leeper, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

The Music of Four, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Wes Jones Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.

Haute Sauce: Chris Villa, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.

Nite Wave! 80s Dance Night, 8 p.m., Parlor Live; $10-$20.

Folk

The Tarantellas, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Hip-hop/R&B

700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $10.

Merkules, C The Gray, BARZ!, 6:30 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

The New Triumph, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Jazz

Ballard Jazz Walk, Leary Way in Ballard; $15-$110.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Nathan Hale High School Jazz Concert, 5:30 p.m., Royal Room.

Savage-Carlson Duo, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room.

Tom Collier and Marc Seales Duo, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Tom Djll, Limits, AF Jones, 8 p.m. Gallery 1412; $5-$10.

Other music/nightlife

The Big Honk! Tune-Up, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

Jeremy’s Pyramid Scheme, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Poor Man’s Whiskey, Scott Pemberton Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $15-$20.

Rock/Pop

Acid Teeth, Dust Mob, No Accion, Githyanki, 9 p.m., The Kraken.

Anybody Killa, Enasnimi, Sleeper 72, Deep Qualid, Pill Brigade, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$17.

회사 AUTO, Yam Lynn, Darien Shields, Spectre Sound, sn0w, 9 p.m., Substation; $10.

Best of the Rest Fest: The Ultramizers, The Hard Rocks, 25¢ Ride, 9 p.m., Substation.

Booboolala, PF Liars, Cherry Boy, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Chris Young, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome; $37-$149.

Creme Tangerine, 7 and 9:15 p.m., Bake’s Place; $20.

The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Anomalie, 9 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $25.

Glenn Cannon, Tyler Jakes, Stoic FB, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Grizzled Mighty, Monsterwatch, The Strugglers, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.

The Hoot Hoots, Fabulous Downey Brothers, Strawberry Mountain, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10-$12.

Jared Matthews, Swingset, The Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater.

Jenny Littlefield and guests, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

The Main Squeeze, PigWar, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

Mike O Band, Explosions Everywhere, Northern Thorns, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Mushroomhead, Vyces, Gabriel And the Apocalypse, Ventana, Align The Tide Returns, One Gun Shy, 5:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$20.

North Twin, Root Jack, Oceanwires, 9 p.m., High Dive; $10-$12.

The Pynnacles, The Reverberations, The Knights Of Trash, The Shriekers, The Hauer Things, The Mean Reds, Dr. Quinn and the Medicine Woman, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8 – $10

Tom Esch Live, 5 p.m., Substation.

Tyrone Wells, Gabe Dixon, 7 p.m., Neumos; $20-$23.

Rogue Wave, Dear Boy, 9 p.m., the Crocodile; $18.

World/Latin

Adriana Giordano Quarteto, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Eric & Encarnacion’s Flamenco De Raiz, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

Sunday

Blues

Jackson Street Trio, 4 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Comedy

Billy Anderson, Mike Masilotti, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground; $6.

Mike Epps, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $5.

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

1 Uppers, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

DJ/Dance

Lone, 8 p.m., Timbre Room.

Hip-hop/R&B

Skyzoo, Landon Wordswell, E-Man Jones, Earl Grae, Hosted by Horizon, DJ Semaj, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Jazz

Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Jim Cutler Orchestra, UW Jazz, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Madeleine Peyroux, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $46.50.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Royal Jelly Jive, General Mojos, Cedar Teeth, 7:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Seattle Music Academy, 4 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Rock/Pop

Aromatics, Mojo Barnes, Cam Paign, Smooth Richard, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Avestra, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Black Lillies, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

The Bones of J.R. Jones, Lerin Herzer, 3:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Dailey and Vincent, 5 and 8 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$35.

Fosphene, Pellegini, Lost Eyedentity, Kota, 8 p.m., Substation.

Red Wanting Blue, Liz Brasher, 7 p.m., Barboza; $15.

Sofi Tukker, Kah-Lo, LP Giobb, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.

Swimsuit Issue, Cat Pierve, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

T-ROX, Cartoon Chaos Cabaret, Transient Vultures, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Tyler Schnupp, 8 p.m., The Highline.

Yonatan Gat, Darto, Bad Luck, Geist & the Sacred Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$12.

Cannabis Saves Lives: Yoshi Gish, Sun Mother, Mona Celia, Sean the Pianoman, Comedians Keno Beanz, Brock Terrano, Karin Zoe Lee, 4:20 p.m., Studio Seven; $13-$20.

Monday

Comedy

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Jazz

Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.\

The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room.

Other music/nightlife

Christian Pincock’s Scrambler, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge.

Rock/Pop

COMBICHRIST, Wed 13, Night Club, Prison, Death Valley High, DV8R, 6 p.m., Studio Seven; $20-$25.

The Convalescence, Deadbeat Blackout, Sabertooth, Born Without Blood, 7:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Fever Ray, Bunny Michael, 8:30 p.m., Showbox; $29.50.

Janiva Magness, Trevor & Sylvie, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $28-$38.

Prom Queen, 8:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Sarah Kay, Phil Kaye, Nora Rothman, 6 p.m., Fremont Abbey; sold out.

TV Girl, Wished Bone, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

Tybo Audio, Razklot, 8 p.m., Substation.

Young Go Hards, New Bloom, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Tour or Die: A Guiness World Record-Breaking Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $15.

Country

Country Dance Night with Country Dave Harmonson, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne Pub.

Motown Cowboys, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; free.

Folk

Lindstrom and The Limit, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10.

Ruthie Dornfeld and John Miller, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

David Marriott’s Triskaideka-band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $13.

General Business Band, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Jazz Jam, 9 p.m., Owl & Thistle.

Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Sean Jones, Mercer Island and Bothell High School Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $26.

Other music/nightlife

Tuesday Night Music Club, 7:30 p.m., Columbia City Theater.

Rock/Pop

ANIMA!, Monogem, 8 p.m., Barboza; $15.

The Done Goners, 8 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Elena Loper, Heather Thomas, Erika Lundhall, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.

Ghostblood, 10:30 p.m., Funhouse.

Hinds, Goodbye Honolulu, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $16.

Kleine, CHAD, HellerGrave, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Nordus, Sky Penis, Mona Celia, Scorpiknox, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Obituary, Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $25-$30.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.

The Struts, The Glorious Sons, 8 p.m., Showbox; $20.

Stuyedeyed, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.

SZCHETKA, 8 p.m., Musicquarium.

Taylor Swift, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Field; $45-$600.

Wednesday

Blues

John “Greyhound” Maxwell’s Acoustic Juke Joint, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Folk

Max Hay, Your Favorite Friend, The Colonels Of Truth, 7:30 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Jazz

Ben Holt, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Halie Loren, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $28.50.

pH Factor Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Slow Low Indigo, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Vocal Jam and Showcase, 7 and 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Wayne Horvitz Trio featuring Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room.

The Westerlies, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; $5-$15.

Other music/nightlife

Kathy moore’s Lo-Fi All Stars #1, 8 p.m., Substation.

Planned Parenthood Benefit Show: Branik, Nora Rothman, Sandi Fernande, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $12.

Reggae

The Wailing Souls, Dub Lounge International, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $20-$25.

Rock/Pop

Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.

The Bellow Brothers, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.

Ben von Wildenhaus, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Daydream Machine, 8 p.m., Showbox; $22.

Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Eneferens, Isenordal, Witch Bottle, Geist & The Sacred Ensemble, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$12.

Joyner Lucas, Eli, 8 p.m., Neumos; $19-$100.

Lauren Ruth Ward, Yip Yops, Cumulus, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Texas Hippie Coalition, Kobra And The Lotus, Band Of Julez, Granny 4 Barrel, Fallen Kings, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $16-$20.

Verbal Tip, The Spill, Fluung, helpmeout, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.

Thursday

Blues

Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Johnny Burgin, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $10.

Comedy

Samuel J Comroe, JC Currais, 8:30 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

All Our Exes Live in Texas, Caitlin Sherman, Wildcat Rose, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.

Norman Baker & The Backroads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

DJ/Dance

Field Trip 021: Wongo, Dateless, Lucati, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $12.

Hip-hop/R&B

Eric Bellinger, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $25-$28.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Jazz

Barrellhouse Gang, 7:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Jazz Allet; $36.50.

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Fields, 5 p.m., Musiquarium.

Jared Hall Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $15.

Jazz Club Comedy Time with Milan Patel, Wilfred Padua, and more, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Jazz Underground, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Matt Jorgensen Quartet, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Paul Benoit Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musiquarium.

Other music/nightlife

Bright Moments & The Camas High School Choir, 7 p.m., The Vera Project; $10-$12.

Kelly Ash Student Showcase, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $5.

Rock/Pop

Animal Years, The Hasslers, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Asleep at the Wheel, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $35-$45.

Buff Muff, Johnny Yuma, The Moon Is Flat, Here Comes the Hooch, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Biblioteka, Antonioni, Velvet Q, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Bushwick Bookclub, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

David Byrne, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $46-$180.

Erik Blood, Shit Ghost, Newaxeyes, Wall Of Ears, 8 p.m., Neumos; $12-$14.

Golden Road plays Grateful Dead, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Good Quiver, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Hands of Deliverance, Discord Curse, Becomes Astral, Empyrean, 8 p.m., Substation.

Jesus Wears Armani, Bleed The Stone, The Face Of Loki, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Midnight, BAT, wormwitch, Substratum, Manson’s Girls, 7:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.

Mudbone, Mark Brainard, Luvolution, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.

Motopony, Ezra Bell, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.

Tom Goss and Patrick Masse, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $12.

Rabble House, Glass Beaches, Jason Groce, The Joy Tyrants, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Richard Buckner, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

Venues

Bake’s Place , 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).

, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com). Barboza , 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).

, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com). Blue Moon Tavern , 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).

, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com). Capitol Cider, 818 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).

818 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com). Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)

5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.) Central Saloon , 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).

, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com). Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org).

Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org). Chop Suey , 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).

, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com). Columbia City Theater , Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).

, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com). Comedy Underground , 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).

, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com). Conor Byrne Pub , 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).

, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com). The Crocodile , 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).

, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com). Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley , 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).

, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com). Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds, (425-275-4485 or edmondscenterforthearts.org ).

Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse , 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).

, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com). El Corazon , 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).

, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com). The Funhouse Lounge , 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).

, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com). Fred Wildlife Refuge, 128 Boylston Ave. E., Seattle (206-588-6959 or fredwildliferefuge.com).

Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org).

4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org). Gallery 1412, 1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com).

1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com). George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).

108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com). Highline Bar , 210 Broadway E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).

, 210 Broadway E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com). High Dive , 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).

, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com). Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).

1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com). Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).

900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com). Jai Thai (Broadway) , 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).

, 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com). The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).

Kremwerk , 1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).

, 1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (kremwerk.com). Laughs Comedy Club Seattle , 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).

, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com). Little Red Hen , 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).

, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com). Nectar Lounge , 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).

, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com). Neumos , 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).

, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com). North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).

1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com). Owl & Thistle, 808 Post Ave., Seattle (206-621-7777 or owlnthistle.com).

808 Post Ave., Seattle (206-621-7777 or owlnthistle.com). Parlor Live , 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).

, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com). Q Nightclub , 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).

, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com). The Rendezvous , 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).

, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com). Resonance at Soma Tower, 288 106th Ave. N.E. Suite 203, Bellevue (425-443-2585 or resonance.events ).

The Royal Room , 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).

, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com). SeaMonster Lounge , 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).

, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com). Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com ).

The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).

9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854). The Showbox , 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com). Showbox SoDo , 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com). Skylark Cafe & Club , 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).

, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com). Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack , 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).

, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com). Studio Seven , 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).

, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us). Substation Seattle , 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).

, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com). Sunset Tavern , 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).

, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com). Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)

1809 Minor Ave., No. 10, Seattle (timbreroom.com) Tractor , 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).

, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com). Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).

216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net). Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club , 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).

, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com). The Vera Project , 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).

, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org). Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).

1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com). Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com