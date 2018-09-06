Music and arts events listings for the Seattle area from September 7th-13th, 2018.

Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Sam Smith, Beth Ditto, 8 p.m., Saturday at KeyArena. Billboard-topping English singer-songwriter Sam Smith comes to KeyArena in support of his newest album, “The Thrill of It All,” which features his soulful, gospel-inflected voice in all its glory. He brings with him Beth Ditto, the former lead singer of Olympia-born, Riot Grrl-era punk band, Gossip. Since Gossip disbanded in 2016, Ditto released 2017’s “Fake Sugar,” which highlights her upbeat songwriting and immense vocal power and proves she can hold her own (and then some) as a solo artist.

Lucius, 8 p.m., Wednesday at Moore Theatre. Fresh off a tour as the backing vocalists for Roger Waters during his 2017 “Us + Them” tour, Americana-pop songwriting duo Lucius are back with matching blond wigs and their collection of intimate, acoustic songs from their newest release, “Nudes.” Singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig discovered their sublime vocal blend as they attended Berkelee College of Music around 2007. Since, the pair have four releases and have toured with popular indie-rock groups like Tegan and Sara, The Head and the Heart, Andrew Bird, and Jack White.