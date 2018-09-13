Seattle music and nightlife events to catch September 14-20, 2018.

Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Angel Olsen, 8 p.m., Friday at Moore Theatre. Though Angel Olsen already had two full-lengths and a couple of EPs under her belt, 2016’s “My Woman” thrust the singer-songwriter into the limelight more than ever before. Still, to call her ‘mainstream’ would be an misstep; Angel Olsen is the queen of underground indie-rock, beloved especially to those who’ve listened since her humble folk beginnings. Melancholic yet hopeful, Olsen’s songs are that elusive Americana patchwork: equal parts folk, punk rock, country, and blues. She comes to Seattle’s Moore Theatre this weekend in support of her newest release, “Phases.”

Lavender Country, 9 p.m., Friday at Conor Byrne Pub. A piece of groundbreaking country music history happened in Seattle in 1973: Country band Lavender Country released their self-titled debut, the first openly gay country album. Though the titles of many of Lavender Country’s songs might first strike you funny, songwriter Patrick Haggerty crafted earnest, humanizing songs that reflected his experiences growing up gay on a rural Washington dairy farm. Forty-five years since the album was released, catch Haggerty and Lavender Country at Conor Byrne this weekend.