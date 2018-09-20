Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Chief Keef, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Neumos. Popular rapper Chief Keef is the godfather of “drill rap” or “drill music,” a new wave of hip-hop music that emerged in Chicago in the early part of the 2010s. The form is characterized by heavily auto-tuned lyrics that explore nihilistic and dark topics, which then are layered over warbled sub-bass layers and synthesizers. Chief Keef is one of the first artists of this style to gain popularity, and he graces Neumos’ stage for two nights this week.

Larry Carlton Quartet, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. Larry Carlton is a renowned studio guitarist who, throughout his more than 40-year career, has played groundbreaking accompaniment for a variety of pop artists like Steely Dan and Joni Mitchell. Along with his session work, Carlton was also a longstanding member of legendary jazz-rock group The Crusaders. In the late ’70s, he began to pursue his solo work. A seasoned jazz guitarist, Carlton continually pushes the genre in new directions with his quartet that includes Gary Novak (drums), Bob Reynolds (sax), Travis Carlton (bass) and Ruslan Sirota (keys).