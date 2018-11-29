Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost every night, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

The Debutones, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Egan’s Ballard Jam House. Led by eclectic vocalist and guitarist Debby Negusky, the Debutones includes lifelong folk, swing, jazz and country musicians from the Pacific Northwest. With a warm, inviting acoustic sound polished off with vocal harmonies and duets, the band offers a slice of local music flavor outside of the ordinary or expected. There’s yet another reason this show is a no-miss: All proceeds will be donated to Doctors Without Borders and Global Health Teams, two organizations that provide emergency medical aid to those in need all around the world.

Bon Iver, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 5 and 6, at Paramount Theatre. Bon Iver, the brainchild of musician Justin Vernon, just celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first album, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” which featured the song “Skinny Love” and put Vernon’s music on the map. Melancholic, stark and bold, Bon Iver’s music has evolved over time. The band’s 2016 release, “22, A Million,” for instance, explored more digital effects and modernist ideas while still keeping its honest, heartfelt underbelly. If you haven’t been moved to tears at a concert, Bon Iver live could check that item off your bucket list.