Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This week’s highlights

Rufus Wainwright, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Moore Theatre. Composer and singer Rufus Wainwright comes from a long line of musicians, including his father, Loudon Snowden Wainwright III, an American folk musician and film actor. Rufus Wainwright, with his powerful and tender pop vocals, brings his “All These Poses” tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, to Seattle. His appearance comes on the heels of a surprising new music video for “Sword of Damocles,” which explores the relationship between King Dionysius and his jealous servant, and begins with a message to President Donald Trump.

The Midnight Hour, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at Nectar Lounge. This show guarantees to be special: Two of hip-hops most renowned producers and composers, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of Tribe Called Quest) and Adrian Younge, have put together a 10-piece ensemble to showcase their collaborative work. They’ve been working together since 2013, have one album called “Souls of Mischief” under their belt and, notably, wrote the score for the Marvel series “Luke Cage.” Musically, Muhammed and Younge have reached back throughout the history of African-American music, bringing together Harlem jazz, Motown soul, and funk with a more modern R&B and hip-hop flavor.

Note: Justin Timberlake’s shows on Monday and Tuesday have been canceled.