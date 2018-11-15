Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This week’s highlights

Taj Mahal Quintet, various times and days Friday, Nov. 16, through Nov. 25, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. The two-time Grammy winner, recipient of the Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award and one of the most influential blues artists still out there performing today, Taj Mahal comes to Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley for a stint starting Friday, Nov. 16. The self-taught musician is an expert on American blues as well as in the roots music from West Africa, the Caribbean, Hawaiian Islands and Latin America. This tour is his follow-up to the 2008 album, “Maestro,” and it celebrates the 40th anniversary of his career.

3rd Annual “Thankful Dead” ft. Andy Coe Band, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 23, at Nectar Lounge. Don’t have plans for Thanksgiving? Head on over to the Nectar Lounge to celebrate with “Thankful Dead.” Aiming to pay homage to Jerry Garcia, guitarist and mastermind behind the Grateful Dead, “Thankful Dead” gives you the opportunity to come and dance off all that turkey and stuffing while masterful guitarist Andy Coe, with Gary Palmer on keys, Chris Jones on bass and Scott Goodwin on drums, delve into some impressive long-form improvisations. It’s likely to lift you into a funky, thankful space.