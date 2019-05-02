Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Bad Suns, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Neptune Theatre. This California-based indie-rock band is coming to Seattle for its “Mystic Truth Tour” in support of its third studio album of the same name. “Mystic Truth” was released in March and features the single “Away We Go.” The tour, which began last month in San Diego, is a good choice for indie-music lovers who are looking to jump, sway and sing the night away.

Vir Das, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Neptune Theatre. The comedian from Bombay is bringing jokes to Seattle for his “The Loved Tour.” Das has appeared in Hindi films “Delhi Belly” and “Badmaash Company.” He also has two comedy specials on Netflix. His first, “A Broad Understanding” (2017), made him the first Indian comedian to have a comedy special on the streaming service. His second, “Losing It,” was released in December 2018.