Friday
Blues
Highway 99 All-Stars: CD Release Party, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $19-$29.
Yada Yada Blues Band, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Comedy
Matt Rife, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Comedy Underground.
Country
Chris Gunther, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
Jay Farrar Duo (Son Volt), Johnny Irion, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $20.
London Brown, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.
DJ/Dance
DJ Dave Paul: Prince & Michael Experience, 9 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$12.
HEAR/SAY: FRIENDSY #2, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.
Folk
The Debutones, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Punk as Folk Showcase, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Hip-hop/R&B
A Night of Hip Hop, 9:30 p.m., The Rendezvous.
Brohamm, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.
Electric Circus, 9 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
HYPHY, Tony Goods, Bianca Oblivion, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.
SLAY: A Hip-Hop Paarty for LGBT, and People of Color, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.
Jazz
Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Daniel Rapport Trio, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Favorite Things (Miles Davis tribute), 9 p.m., Egan’s.
Michael Shrieve’s Spellbinder, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $20.
Miles Davis Birthday Celebration with Thomas Marriott, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $30.
Rangers and the “Re-Arrangers” with Kevin Connor, 6 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Victor Horky & His Silk Road Swing, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Other music/nightlife
Folklife Festival, Fri-Mon gates at 11 a.m., Seattle Center; free.
Inverted Space Ensemble: The Cimbalom & Beyond, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
Reggae
Tribal Theory, Jessica Domingo, Two Story Zori, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Rock/Pop
Aric Iris, The Spider Ferns, 6 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.
Breaks and Swells, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.
Corespondents, Merchant Mariner, War Puppy, Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $7.
The James Hunter Six, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $30-$45.
The Grave Aesthetic, I-Artifact, Severhead, 9 p.m., Lucky Liquor; $7.
Grim Statistic, Retromancers, Good Riddance, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.
Late Night Shiner, Pinned Red, The Pagan South, Me Infecto, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.
Mos Generator, Hex Rays, 9 p.m., Substation.
Necrosomnium, Dilapidation, Draconian Summoning, Opropos, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $5.
Pears, High, Dead Bars, Burn Burn Burn, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$12.
Quantum Eraser, Galactic Gold, Mordecai, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Sasquatch! Festival, Friday-Sunday, gates at 9 a.m., Gorge Amphitheatre; $200-$300.
Strong Suit, Ian Jones, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Woodshed, Kings of Cavalier, Maklak, Bear Axe, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
The Wonder Years, Tiny Moving Parts, Tigers Jaw, Worriers, 7 p.m., Showbox; $25.
World/Latin
MDOU MOCTAR, Publish the Quest, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$15.
Saturday
Blues
Hunter & The Dirty Jacks, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $17-$27.
Lady ‘A’ and her Backporch Blues Showcase, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $12.
Comedy
Comedy Summit Showcase, 8:30 p.m., Seattle; $5.
Matt Rife, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.
London Brown, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Comedy Underground.
Country
Chris Gunther, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
DJ/Dance
Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.
Dear Nora, Nicholas Krgovich, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$12.
Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.
HAUTE SAUCE: BRENMA, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.
Locked feat. Lokane, 9:30 p.m., Vermillion; $5.
New Wave Tribute Night: Love Vigilantes, She’s Lost Control & Erasure-esque, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
Switch It Up ft. Pressha, Tollefson, 9 p.m., Substation.
Talking Heads 80’s DJ Dance Party, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.
Folk
Vito and The One Eyed Jacks, Sweet Lous Sourmash, The Pinehearts, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Hip-hop/R&B
313 Soul Ft. Darelle Holden, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $21.
Afrocop, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Her Vibeness, Chamel, Chris LeVaughn, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater Bourbon Bar; free.
Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind, and Fire, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$35.
Locksmith and J. Lately, Leon the God, Stevieboy Muziq, Jesse James, Phae-La, HGR, DJ O.B.1, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12-$25.
Prince Tribute, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Wooden Shjips, Prana Crafter, Black Whales, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Jazz
Billy Brandt, The Thing & The Stuff Band, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Chip Parker, Darin Clendenin Duo, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.
Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
The John Hanrahan Quartet, 6 p.m., Royal Room; $15.
Matt Jorgenson International Quartet, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Miles Davis Birthday Celebration with Thomas Marriott, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $30.
Other music/nightlife
Baby Gramps, Benefit Concert and Art Auction, 8 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.
Rock/Pop
Aloha Mars Speed Control, Question? No Answer, Chance to Steal, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Antlerbag, Head Honcho, Brainsick, Good Touch, 9 p.m., Lucky Liquor; $7.
Anvil, Shadowside, Sunlord, Skelator, 8 p.m., Highline Bar; $17-$20.
Bridge City Sinners, Banshee Tree, Amanda Sue, 9 p.m., Blue Moon; $8.
Chris Newman Deluxe Combo, F-Holes, Dead Man, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
D.R.I., Deathwish, Toecutter, White City Graves, 2KLIX, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$17.
HEMLOCK, SevidemiC, The War Within, 7 p.m., Studio Seven; $13-$15.
Jaga, Campana, Gortesh Polenzi, 7 p.m., Barboza; $10-$15.
Killer Workout, Electric NoNo, FLRT, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
Marsalis, American Island, Sarah Wild, 9 p.m., High Dive; $12-$15.
Remembering Avicii: Celebrating His Life & Music, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.
Rosie & The Riveters, The Hasslers, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.
SIXES, STAHV, Rat King, Wet Temple, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
World/Latin
Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Duende libre, Chava Mirel, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $15.
Oleaje Flamenco with Alfonso Cid and Jose El Nino, 9:30 p.m., Royal Room; $20-$25.
Sunday
Comedy
Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30p.m., The Comedy Underground.
Memorial Weekend Comedy Jam, 7 p.m., Parlor Live; $15-$30.
Country
Gus Clark, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
DJ/Dance
Afrobeat Meets Bollywood Night: DJ Nayiram & DJ Prashan, 10 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10-$13.
Citrus Room Squeeze, 10 p.m., Timbre Room; $10.
Seattle DJ Academy, 7 p.m., Substation.
Slyther N’ Bass, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $5.
Hip-hop/R&B
Das EFX, Ambush, Edibles, Soul The Interrogator, Bari Bux, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $20-$50.
The Highsteppers Classic Soul Revue, 9:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Jazz
Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.
Forman-Finley Band, 6 p.m., Capitol Cider.
Greta Matassa Student Showcase, 3 p.m., Tula’s.
Greta Matassa Sextet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $18.
Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.
Ron Weinstein Trio, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Other music/nightlife
The Hawkins Snow Ball: The Upside Down Edition, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.
Rise Up (Hamilton Tribute), 7 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Reggae
TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS with Sun Dried Vibes, Thicker Than Thieves, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$15.
Rock/Pop
Anthem, Dain Norman, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Hal Ketchum, Clarence Bucaro, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $30-$40.
Heather Edgley, Marina & The Dreamboats, Gaby DeSpain, Teresa and The Wolves, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Josh Chambers, 7 p.m., Highline; free.
The Rose 2018 Pait It Rose Tour, 7:30 p.m., Showbox.
Sandra Szabo, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Scarves, Mirror Ferrari, Nessa, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.
Shark Legs, Tigers of Youth, The Luke Stanton Band, 8 p.m., Substation.
Monday
Comedy
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
Monday Evening Bluegrass Jam, 8:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.
DJ/Dance
Memorial Day Party, 9 p.m., Barboza.
Thunder! Retrowave DJ Night, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; no cover.
Hip-hop/R&B
CHANDLER. From The Soul Live, Haben, Nate Nzanga, Matondo, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $12-$22.
Jazz
Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.
Other music/nightlife
Fraktured: Memorial Day Extravaganza, 10 p.m., Kremwerk; free.
Mo’ Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar; free.
Rock/Pop
The Jacks, George, The Normalcy Bias, Half A Shadow, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.
Pill Brigade, Helles, Born Without Blood, 9 p.m., Substation; $6.
Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Fury, Red Death, 8 p.m., Neumos; $16-$18.
Smoky Knights, The Landmarks, Devin Sinha, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.
Tuesday
Comedy
Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Country Dance Night, 9:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Knut Bell and Friends, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; free.
Hip-hop/R&B
Emo Nite, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.
Jazz
5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.
Ballard High School Vocal and Jazz Bands, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $26.
Critical Mass ft. Pete Christlieb, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Frank Kohl Trio, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
The General Business Band, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.
The nu Trio, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Other music/nightlife
Daniel Webbon, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
Rock/Pop
Amish Robots, Dream Logic, DJ Alter-Native, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Fell From a Star, Marcel & Northern Nomads, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $8.
Heck Yes, Despero, Everything Sux, Adam! France, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Proofs, Itemfinder, Apples with Moya, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.
Sandra Szabo, 9:30 p.m., Substation.
Slow Season, Ape Machine, Salem’s Bend, High Priestess, Witch Ripper, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Steve Azar, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $18-$25.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Emo Philips, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre; $37-$57.
Wednesday
Blues
Zydeco Rex, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $10.
Comedy
Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.
Manny and Huggy’s Kegger, 7 p.m., Parlor Live; $10.
Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
Lake Street Dive with Mikaela Davis, 8:30 p.m., Showbox; $39.95.
DJ/Dance
Carla dal Forno, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$15.
Obscenely Obscure, 8 p.m., Vermillion.
Folk
Peter Bradley Adams, Lizzie Weber, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
Hip-hop/R&B
Tre Wunder, Terrance Brown, she’s gucci, 8 p.m., The Croocdile; $5.
Jazz
Barrellhouse Gang, 7:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.
Ben Plummer Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $15.
Cole Schuster Organ Band, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.
Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensembles, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $22.
Paula Byrne Quartet, 7:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Rock/Pop
Ariel Storm, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Face Mason, Saint Helen, Born Without Blood, 9 p.m., Substation.
Gun Outfit, Nicolas Merz, Gretchen Grimm, Dog Sister, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.
Josh Rouse, Brenda Xu, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.
Killer Ghost, Secret Superpower, Sharkie, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Maroon 5, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome; $45.50-145.50.
No Such Season, Children of Atom, Lust Punch, Strawberry Rocket, 8 p.m., Substation; $5.
Subways On The Sun, Meekin Pop, Gunpowder Stitches, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Tetrarch, Somewhere To Call Home, Dead Evergreen, 7:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Vomitface, Thick, Velvet Sqrew, Trash Fire, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.
World/Latin
Carlos Cascante Y Su Tumbao, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $19.
Thursday
Blues
The Jill Newman Band, Margaret Wilder, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Jubal Flagg, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.
Country
Cascade Crescendo with Spare Rib & The Bluegrass Sauce, Band of Comerados, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $8-$12.
Classic Roads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
Inner City Medicine Show, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.
DJ/Dance
FIELD TRIP 022: DIMOND SAINT, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.
Folk
Lanterns of Hope with Paul jenkins and Kristina Valencia, 6:30 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.
Hip-hop/R&B
Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $19.
Honk! Fest West, 7 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $10.
Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.
Small Town Soul Band, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Jazz
Amy Denio and Friends, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $8-$10.
Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.
Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Jeremy Bacon Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Marina Albero Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Satin Sirens, 11:15 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Spyro Gyra, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $34.50.
Other music/nightlife
Heath/Asplund Duo, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
L’Inferno ft. Live Score by My Goodness, 7;30 p.m., Triple Door; $23-$25.
Northwest Terror Fest, 4 p.m., Neumos; $15-$145.
Northwest Terror Fest after party, Insect Ark, Czar, 11 p.m., Highline; $10.
Rock/Pop
Bear Axe, (h)ourglass, Celia, 8 p.m., Substation.
Big BLDG Bash Kickoff Party: Blackwater Holylight, Wolcott’s Instant Pain Annihilator, Crosss, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$12.
Hockey Dad, Cold Fronts, Lovely Colours, 7 p.m., Funhouse; $13-$15.
Monster BOOB, Sandi Fernandez and the Beacon Hillbillies, The Late Style, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.
Ocean Alley, Perfect By Tomorro, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $13.
Planes on Paper, Josiah Johnson, Abakis, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
Puddles Pity Party, 9 p.m., Showbox; $35-$75.
The Shiftless Layabout, 8:30 p.m., Triple Door.
The Side Project, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Solomon Georgio, Bobby Higley, Belinda Carroll, Lexi Haack, Nick Sahoyah, 8:30 p.m., Highline; $12-$15.
Thom Celica, The Insinuators, Michael Scott Bates, 9 p.m., Blue Moon.
World/Latin
Yo La Tengo, 8 p.m. Thursday, Neptune Theatre; $23-$25.
Venues
- Bake’s Place, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).
- Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).
- Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).
- Capitol Cider, 818 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).
- Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)
- Central Saloon, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).
- Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org).
- Chop Suey, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).
- Columbia City Theater, Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).
- Comedy Underground, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).
- Conor Byrne Pub, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).
- The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).
- Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).
- Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).
- El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- The Funhouse Lounge, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).
- Highline Bar, 210 Broadway E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).
- High Dive, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).
- Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).
- Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).
- Jai Thai (Broadway), 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).
- The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).
- Kremwerk, 1809 Minor Ave., #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).
- Laughs Comedy Club Seattle, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).
- Little Red Hen, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).
- Lucky Liquor, 10325 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila (206-673-4081 or luckyliquortavern.com).
- Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).
- Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).
- North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).
- Parlor Live, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).
- Q Nightclub, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).
- The Rendezvous, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).
- The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).
- SeaMonster Lounge, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).
- Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com).
- The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).
- The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Skylark Cafe & Club, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).
- Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).
- Studio Seven, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).
- Substation Seattle, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).
- Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).
- Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave., #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)
- Tractor, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).
- Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).
- Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).
- The Vera Project, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).
- Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).
- Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).
