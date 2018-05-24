Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

Highway 99 All-Stars: CD Release Party, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $19-$29.

Yada Yada Blues Band, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Comedy

Matt Rife, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Comedy Underground.

Country

Chris Gunther, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

Jay Farrar Duo (Son Volt), Johnny Irion, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $20.

London Brown, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.

DJ/Dance

DJ Dave Paul: Prince & Michael Experience, 9 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$12.

HEAR/SAY: FRIENDSY #2, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.

Folk

The Debutones, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Punk as Folk Showcase, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Hip-hop/R&B

A Night of Hip Hop, 9:30 p.m., The Rendezvous.

Brohamm, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.

Electric Circus, 9 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

HYPHY, Tony Goods, Bianca Oblivion, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.

SLAY: A Hip-Hop Paarty for LGBT, and People of Color, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Jazz

Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Daniel Rapport Trio, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Favorite Things (Miles Davis tribute), 9 p.m., Egan’s.

Michael Shrieve’s Spellbinder, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $20.

Miles Davis Birthday Celebration with Thomas Marriott, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $30.

Rangers and the “Re-Arrangers” with Kevin Connor, 6 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Victor Horky & His Silk Road Swing, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Other music/nightlife

Folklife Festival, Fri-Mon gates at 11 a.m., Seattle Center; free.

Inverted Space Ensemble: The Cimbalom & Beyond, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

Reggae

Tribal Theory, Jessica Domingo, Two Story Zori, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Rock/Pop

Aric Iris, The Spider Ferns, 6 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.

Breaks and Swells, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.

Corespondents, Merchant Mariner, War Puppy, Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $7.

The James Hunter Six, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $30-$45.

The Grave Aesthetic, I-Artifact, Severhead, 9 p.m., Lucky Liquor; $7.

Grim Statistic, Retromancers, Good Riddance, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

Late Night Shiner, Pinned Red, The Pagan South, Me Infecto, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.

Mos Generator, Hex Rays, 9 p.m., Substation.

Necrosomnium, Dilapidation, Draconian Summoning, Opropos, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $5.

Pears, High, Dead Bars, Burn Burn Burn, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$12.

Quantum Eraser, Galactic Gold, Mordecai, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Sasquatch! Festival, Friday-Sunday, gates at 9 a.m., Gorge Amphitheatre; $200-$300.

Strong Suit, Ian Jones, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Woodshed, Kings of Cavalier, Maklak, Bear Axe, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

The Wonder Years, Tiny Moving Parts, Tigers Jaw, Worriers, 7 p.m., Showbox; $25.

World/Latin

MDOU MOCTAR, Publish the Quest, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$15.

Saturday

Blues

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $17-$27.

Lady ‘A’ and her Backporch Blues Showcase, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $12.

Comedy

Comedy Summit Showcase, 8:30 p.m., Seattle; $5.

Matt Rife, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

London Brown, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., The Comedy Underground.

Country

Chris Gunther, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Dear Nora, Nicholas Krgovich, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$12.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.

HAUTE SAUCE: BRENMA, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

Locked feat. Lokane, 9:30 p.m., Vermillion; $5.

New Wave Tribute Night: Love Vigilantes, She’s Lost Control & Erasure-esque, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

Switch It Up ft. Pressha, Tollefson, 9 p.m., Substation.

Talking Heads 80’s DJ Dance Party, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Folk

Vito and The One Eyed Jacks, Sweet Lous Sourmash, The Pinehearts, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Hip-hop/R&B

313 Soul Ft. Darelle Holden, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $21.

Afrocop, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Her Vibeness, Chamel, Chris LeVaughn, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater Bourbon Bar; free.

Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind, and Fire, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$35.

Locksmith and J. Lately, Leon the God, Stevieboy Muziq, Jesse James, Phae-La, HGR, DJ O.B.1, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12-$25.

Prince Tribute, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Wooden Shjips, Prana Crafter, Black Whales, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Jazz

Billy Brandt, The Thing & The Stuff Band, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Chip Parker, Darin Clendenin Duo, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.

Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

The John Hanrahan Quartet, 6 p.m., Royal Room; $15.

Matt Jorgenson International Quartet, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Miles Davis Birthday Celebration with Thomas Marriott, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $30.

Other music/nightlife

Baby Gramps, Benefit Concert and Art Auction, 8 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.

Rock/Pop

Aloha Mars Speed Control, Question? No Answer, Chance to Steal, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Antlerbag, Head Honcho, Brainsick, Good Touch, 9 p.m., Lucky Liquor; $7.

Anvil, Shadowside, Sunlord, Skelator, 8 p.m., Highline Bar; $17-$20.

Bridge City Sinners, Banshee Tree, Amanda Sue, 9 p.m., Blue Moon; $8.

Chris Newman Deluxe Combo, F-Holes, Dead Man, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

D.R.I., Deathwish, Toecutter, White City Graves, 2KLIX, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$17.

HEMLOCK, SevidemiC, The War Within, 7 p.m., Studio Seven; $13-$15.

Jaga, Campana, Gortesh Polenzi, 7 p.m., Barboza; $10-$15.

Killer Workout, Electric NoNo, FLRT, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Marsalis, American Island, Sarah Wild, 9 p.m., High Dive; $12-$15.

Remembering Avicii: Celebrating His Life & Music, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.

Rosie & The Riveters, The Hasslers, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.

SIXES, STAHV, Rat King, Wet Temple, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

World/Latin

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Duende libre, Chava Mirel, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $15.

Oleaje Flamenco with Alfonso Cid and Jose El Nino, 9:30 p.m., Royal Room; $20-$25.

Sunday

Comedy

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Samuel J Comroe with JC Currais, 8:30p.m., The Comedy Underground.

Memorial Weekend Comedy Jam, 7 p.m., Parlor Live; $15-$30.

Country

Gus Clark, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

DJ/Dance

Afrobeat Meets Bollywood Night: DJ Nayiram & DJ Prashan, 10 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10-$13.

Citrus Room Squeeze, 10 p.m., Timbre Room; $10.

Seattle DJ Academy, 7 p.m., Substation.

Slyther N’ Bass, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $5.

Hip-hop/R&B

Das EFX, Ambush, Edibles, Soul The Interrogator, Bari Bux, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $20-$50.

The Highsteppers Classic Soul Revue, 9:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Jazz

Bobby Caldwell, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Forman-Finley Band, 6 p.m., Capitol Cider.

Greta Matassa Student Showcase, 3 p.m., Tula’s.

Greta Matassa Sextet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $18.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

The Hawkins Snow Ball: The Upside Down Edition, 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.

Rise Up (Hamilton Tribute), 7 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Reggae

TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS with Sun Dried Vibes, Thicker Than Thieves, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$15.

Rock/Pop

Anthem, Dain Norman, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Hal Ketchum, Clarence Bucaro, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $30-$40.

Heather Edgley, Marina & The Dreamboats, Gaby DeSpain, Teresa and The Wolves, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Josh Chambers, 7 p.m., Highline; free.

The Rose 2018 Pait It Rose Tour, 7:30 p.m., Showbox.

Sandra Szabo, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Scarves, Mirror Ferrari, Nessa, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.

Shark Legs, Tigers of Youth, The Luke Stanton Band, 8 p.m., Substation.

Monday

Comedy

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Monday Evening Bluegrass Jam, 8:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.

DJ/Dance

Memorial Day Party, 9 p.m., Barboza.

Thunder! Retrowave DJ Night, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; no cover.

Hip-hop/R&B

CHANDLER. From The Soul Live, Haben, Nate Nzanga, Matondo, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $12-$22.

Jazz

Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.

Other music/nightlife

Fraktured: Memorial Day Extravaganza, 10 p.m., Kremwerk; free.

Mo’ Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar; free.

Rock/Pop

The Jacks, George, The Normalcy Bias, Half A Shadow, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.

Pill Brigade, Helles, Born Without Blood, 9 p.m., Substation; $6.

Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Fury, Red Death, 8 p.m., Neumos; $16-$18.

Smoky Knights, The Landmarks, Devin Sinha, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $8-$10.

Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Country Dance Night, 9:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Knut Bell and Friends, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; free.

Hip-hop/R&B

Emo Nite, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.

Ballard High School Vocal and Jazz Bands, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $26.

Critical Mass ft. Pete Christlieb, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Frank Kohl Trio, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

The General Business Band, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.

The nu Trio, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Other music/nightlife

Daniel Webbon, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

Rock/Pop

Amish Robots, Dream Logic, DJ Alter-Native, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Fell From a Star, Marcel & Northern Nomads, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $8.

Heck Yes, Despero, Everything Sux, Adam! France, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Proofs, Itemfinder, Apples with Moya, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.

Sandra Szabo, 9:30 p.m., Substation.

Slow Season, Ape Machine, Salem’s Bend, High Priestess, Witch Ripper, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Steve Azar, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $18-$25.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Emo Philips, 8 p.m., Moore Theatre; $37-$57.

Wednesday

Blues

Zydeco Rex, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $10.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Manny and Huggy’s Kegger, 7 p.m., Parlor Live; $10.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Lake Street Dive with Mikaela Davis, 8:30 p.m., Showbox; $39.95.

DJ/Dance

Carla dal Forno, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$15.

Obscenely Obscure, 8 p.m., Vermillion.

Folk

Peter Bradley Adams, Lizzie Weber, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

Hip-hop/R&B

Tre Wunder, Terrance Brown, she’s gucci, 8 p.m., The Croocdile; $5.

Jazz

Barrellhouse Gang, 7:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.

Ben Plummer Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $15.

Cole Schuster Organ Band, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.

Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensembles, 7 p.m., Jazz Alley; $22.

Paula Byrne Quartet, 7:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Rock/Pop

Ariel Storm, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Face Mason, Saint Helen, Born Without Blood, 9 p.m., Substation.

Gun Outfit, Nicolas Merz, Gretchen Grimm, Dog Sister, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

Josh Rouse, Brenda Xu, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.

Killer Ghost, Secret Superpower, Sharkie, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Maroon 5, 7:30 p.m., Tacoma Dome; $45.50-145.50.

No Such Season, Children of Atom, Lust Punch, Strawberry Rocket, 8 p.m., Substation; $5.

Subways On The Sun, Meekin Pop, Gunpowder Stitches, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Tetrarch, Somewhere To Call Home, Dead Evergreen, 7:30 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Vomitface, Thick, Velvet Sqrew, Trash Fire, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.

World/Latin

Carlos Cascante Y Su Tumbao, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $19.

Thursday

Blues

The Jill Newman Band, Margaret Wilder, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Jubal Flagg, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$30.

Country

Cascade Crescendo with Spare Rib & The Bluegrass Sauce, Band of Comerados, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $8-$12.

Classic Roads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

Inner City Medicine Show, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; no cover.

DJ/Dance

FIELD TRIP 022: DIMOND SAINT, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

Folk

Lanterns of Hope with Paul jenkins and Kristina Valencia, 6:30 p.m., The Rendezvous; $10.

Hip-hop/R&B

Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; $19.

Honk! Fest West, 7 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $10.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Small Town Soul Band, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Jazz

Amy Denio and Friends, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $8-$10.

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Jeremy Bacon Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Marina Albero Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Satin Sirens, 11:15 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Spyro Gyra, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $34.50.

Other music/nightlife

Heath/Asplund Duo, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

L’Inferno ft. Live Score by My Goodness, 7;30 p.m., Triple Door; $23-$25.

Northwest Terror Fest, 4 p.m., Neumos; $15-$145.

Northwest Terror Fest after party, Insect Ark, Czar, 11 p.m., Highline; $10.

Rock/Pop

Bear Axe, (h)ourglass, Celia, 8 p.m., Substation.

Big BLDG Bash Kickoff Party: Blackwater Holylight, Wolcott’s Instant Pain Annihilator, Crosss, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$12.

Hockey Dad, Cold Fronts, Lovely Colours, 7 p.m., Funhouse; $13-$15.

Monster BOOB, Sandi Fernandez and the Beacon Hillbillies, The Late Style, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

Ocean Alley, Perfect By Tomorro, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $13.

Planes on Paper, Josiah Johnson, Abakis, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

Puddles Pity Party, 9 p.m., Showbox; $35-$75.

The Shiftless Layabout, 8:30 p.m., Triple Door.

The Side Project, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Solomon Georgio, Bobby Higley, Belinda Carroll, Lexi Haack, Nick Sahoyah, 8:30 p.m., Highline; $12-$15.

Thom Celica, The Insinuators, Michael Scott Bates, 9 p.m., Blue Moon.

World/Latin

Yo La Tengo, 8 p.m. Thursday, Neptune Theatre; $23-$25.

Venues

Bake’s Place , 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).

818 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com). Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)

Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org). Chop Suey , 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).

, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com). Comedy Underground , 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).

, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com). The Crocodile , 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).

, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com). Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse , 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).

, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com). The Funhouse Lounge , 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).

108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com). Highline Bar , 210 Broadway E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).

, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com). Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).

1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com). Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).

, 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com). The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).

, 1809 Minor Ave., #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com). Laughs Comedy Club Seattle , 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).

, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com). Lucky Liquor, 10325 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila (206-673-4081 or luckyliquortavern.com).

, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com). Neumos , 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).

1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com). Parlor Live , 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).

, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com). The Rendezvous , 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).

, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com). SeaMonster Lounge , 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).

The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).

, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com). Showbox SoDo , 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com). Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack , 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).

, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us). Substation Seattle , 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).

, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com). Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave., #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)

, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com). Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).

, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com). The Vera Project , 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).

1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com). Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com