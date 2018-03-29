Share story

Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

The Andy T Band with Alabama Mike, Anson Funderburgh, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Gabriel Rutledge, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Matt Donaher, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Margaret Cho, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $32-$37.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Aaron Crawford, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.

Brandi Carlile, Marlon Williams, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $38-$78.

Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew, 9 p.m., Shanty Tavern.

Dusty 45’s, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $10.

Liza Anne, Valley Queen, Caitlin Sherman, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

DJ/Dance

Chapo Trap House, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Crocodile and Vera Project; $25-$27.

Famous Fridays: Kanye, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.

Grizzly, 10 p.m., Kremwerk.

Hear/Say: Salva, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

Research ft. KZA, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.

Hip-hop/R&B

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Slay: A Hip Hop Party for LGBT and People of Color, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5-$10.

Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Jazz

Ancient to Future, 7:30 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

Alina: Conclusion, 5:30 p.m., Royal Room.

DTR Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

En Canto, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $12-$15.

Forman-Finley Band ft. Cherrie Adams, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $80-$90.

Jeanette d’Armand & John Patrick Lowrie, Sweet Spot Combo, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.

Stephanie Porter Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Sundae & Mr. Goessl, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.

Swindler, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Rock/Pop

Austin Basham & Hollow Coves, Gabriel Wolfchild, 8:30 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.

Big Wheel Stunt Show, Shovel Heads, Wasted Breath, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Chinese Man, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $20.

Dolphin Midwives, Ben Zar, alap?, Drama Bahama, 8:30 p.m., Gallery 1412.

Emancipator Ensemble, Little People, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $20.

Dead Sonics, Bi-Tyrant, Special Order, 8 p.m., Skylark Cafe; $8.

The Go! Team, Skating Polly, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15-$18.

Greenriver Thrillers, Cosgrove, Thee Deception, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Moon Darling, Good Quiver, and Bad News Botanists, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.

Moon Hooch, The Accidentals, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $15-$25.

ODESZA, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.

Salvatore Manalo, Elfen, Eve and Day, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.

Skates, Zigtebra, Creature Hole, Rat Queen, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

Skeletal Family, Nightmare Air, Arcane, Devoleb, DJ Coldheart, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $15-$17.

Sonny Smith, Snuff Redux, Ghost Town Whistlers, 8 p.m., High Dive; $10.

Spencer Glenn Band, Decent at Best, Ancient Robotz, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Spesh, DYED, Rilla, 10 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.

Suppression, Acid Feast, Sidetracked, PWWMA, Ruptured Silence, 9 p.m., Highline; $10.

T.S.O.L., The Derelicts, Dreadful Children, Acid Teeth, The Stuntmen, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $12-$15.

World/Latin

Mochima, 5 p.m., Triple Door.

Saturday

Blues

Lisa Mann & Her Really Good Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.

Comedy

Gabriel Rutledge, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Matt Donaher, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.

Margaret Cho, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $32-$37.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Brandi Carlile, Marlon Williams, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $38-$78.

Dusty 45’s, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $10.

The Foghorns, Double Country, and The Evergreen Shakers, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.

DJ/Dance

Catch 24, Famous, U.No.Hu, Swervewon, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.

JK POP!, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.

Ritualz ft. Golden Gardens & Tengu Yawn, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room.

Folk

Kray Van Kirk, 7:30 p.m., Phinney Center Concert Hall; $8-$16.

Hip-hop/R&B

700 Funk Party, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Jazz

Ancient to Future, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $15-$20.

Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Joanne Klein, Karen Skrinde, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.

Kareem Kandi Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Rondi Marsh with Pearl Django, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $15.

The New Triumph, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Rock/Pop

Acid Tongue, Smokey Brights, Gold Casio, Baywitch, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.

Angie Louise, Arnaldo, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.

Bailey Range, Among Authors, Dreamcatchr, Chop Suey, 6 p.m., $8-$10.

Brasstracks, S’natra, Metsäm, 7 p.m., Barboza; sold out.

Baths, No Joy, Sasami Ashworth, 8 p.m., Neumos; $18-$20.

Bigfoot Accelerator, Shovel Heads, Wasted Breath, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

The Black Chevys, Bad Saint, Mōtus, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.

Creme Tangerine (Beatles Tribute), 7 and 9:45 p.m., Bake’s Place; $21.

Denny Blaine, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.

Down North, Northern Shakedown, DBST, 9 p.m., High Dive; $10-$12.

The F-Holes, The Suicide Notes, The Tripwires, 9:30 p.m., Funhouse; $5-$7.

Glacier Veins, Bogues, Crooked Teeth, Moments, King Lincoln, Seers, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$12.

Hellbelly, What Thou Wilt, Unconfined, 7 p.m., Studio Seven; $10-$15.

Jake Bugg, Nina Nesbitt, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $23.

James Band, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Mean Grown Ups, Butt Dial, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $15.

Noah Byrd, Bear Talk, Jim Marcotte, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.

ODESZA, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.

Oncore Band, 8 p.m., Parlor Live; $10.

Pale Waves, INHEAVEN, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Phantom Racer, Sid Broderius and The Emergency Exit, Coyote Bred, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

The Pornadoes, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Thom Celica, Steeltoe Metronome, Sam Cobra, Red Heart Alarm, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern; $8.

Year of the Cobra, Kal-El, Wizzerd, Witch Ripper, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.

World/Latin

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.

Sunday

Comedy

Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

 Country

Jukehouse Hounds, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen.

Korby Lenker, Clara Baker, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $15.

DJ/Dance

Shlump, X&G, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $12.

Hip-hop/R&B

Fool’s Day Out ft. Kara Phoebe, Toy Ma, and more, 6 p.m., Vermillion; $3-$10.

Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Jazz

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Chris Speed Trio, 8:30 p.m., The Royal Room; $10-$18.

Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Dorothy’s Piano Bar, 4 p.m., The Rendezvous.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Lennon Aldort, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Steve Treseler’s In Motion Quartet, Edmonds-Woodway Combo, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s.

Reggae

Tanya Stephens & The Yellow Wall Dub Squad, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $23-$30.

Rock/Pop

Baby Jessica, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

The Bronx, No Parents, Chrome Lakes, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $20-$25.

Burn Burn Burn, Melted, Snow White and The Baby Eaters, Buff Muff, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live with Rachel Bloom, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $30.

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

Russian Circles, King Woman, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $25.

Mental Tronde de Jambe, Special Order, Rodney Dean Harrison, 8 p.m., Substation.

Neil Hilborn, Many Rooms, 8 p.m., Neumos; $20-$25.

Monday

Comedy

The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends, 7 p.m., Rendezvous.

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

DJ/Dance

Thunder! Retrowave DJ Night, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; free.

Jazz

Cider Jam,  9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.

Joel bean Trio, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Lydia Pense and Cold Blood, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $30.50.

Other music/nightlife

Mo’ Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; free.

Rock/Pop

Protest The Hero, Closure In Moscow, Thank You Scientist, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $20.

The Somethings, McGee & The Lost Hope, Death Coach, 8 p.m., Substation.

Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Call Back Show, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

The Comedy Nest, 8 p.m., Rendezvous.

Country

Country Dance Night ft. Smoke Tough Johnny, 7:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Hip-hop/R&B

Mohammed Shaibu & Soyaya, 9:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Lydia Pense and Cold Blood, 7:30 p.m., JAzz Alley; $30.50.

Tim Kennedy Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Rock/Pop

Chiildren, At the Heart of the World, Night Terrors, Chrome Corpse, 9 p.m., Highline; $12-$14.

Crystal & Quiet, Blksknn, Black Giraffe, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

The Darkness, Diarrhea Planet, 8 p.m., the Showbox; $25.

Durand Jones & The Indications, 7:30 p.m., Barboza; $15.

Grotesque Gorelesque with Nasty Bits, 9 p.m., Substation; $15.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Mcgee and the Lost Hope, La Fonda, Strawberry Mountain, 8 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.

Missio, Morgan Saint, 7:30 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Pissed on, Florida Man, Impulse Noise, Bummer, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Prong, Powerflo, Helldorado, 6:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $17-$20.

Space Coyote, SLOW ELK, Blazy G., Clairvoyeur, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Triathalon, Inner Wave, L. Martin, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$12.

World/Latin

Amigos Nobles, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Casa de la Trova, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Omara Portuondo, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $42.50.

Wednesday

Blues

Drummerboy, Dennis Ellis, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

DJ/Dance

Hunter Gather, somesurprises, Scorpio and the Hunter, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10.

Jazz

Bar Tabac, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Eric Verlinde Trio, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Jazz Jam with Darin Clendenin Trio, 7:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Steff Kayser and Friends, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Rochelle House, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Wayne Horvitz ft. Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Rock/Pop

Benefit for Rain City Rock Camp for Girls, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

The Brooders, Scout, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.

Chromeo, Phantoms, 8:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $35.

Danny Godinez & Friends, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.

Elohim, Yoshi Flower, Metsä, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $16.

Fujiya & Miyagi, Bill Baird, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $20.

Gaelynn Lea, Arthur Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Haim, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.

John Davis & The Cicadas, Wiscon, Robert Millis, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Jungle, Omar Apollo, Double Sunrise Club, 8:30 p.m., The Showbox; $22.

Mike Edel, Scenic Route To Alaska, 9 p.m., Central Saloon; $5-$10.

Soccer Mommy, Madeline Kenney, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.

Southern Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $18-$20.

Spacebag, ION, Turian, 8 p.m., Substation.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $20.50-$23.50.

Sue Nixon Trio, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Todrick Hall, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $25-$45.

Will Bernard, Skerik, Joe Doria, and Ehssan Karimi, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.

Thursday

Blues

Chris Eger Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Faison Love, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$35.

Kris Tinkle with Carlos Rodriguez, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno, Cahalen Morrison, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$15.

DJ/Dance

Riff Raff with DJ Afterthought, John Sisco, Podeezy, DollaBillaGates, 2 Stoned, 8 p.m., The Crocodile, $27.50.

SAQI with Subaqueous, Willdabeast, Madly in Dub, 7:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$17.

Hip-hop/R&B

Afrocop, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.

Tower of Power, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $62.50.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Proud & Nasty, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $5.

Jazz

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Jacob Zimmerman Group, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $6-$10.

Nate Omdal Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Seattle Hard Bop Collective, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Second Sister with Amy Read & Jana Merriam, 9:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.

Some’tet, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Other music/nightlife

The Trailer Park Boys, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $29.50-$49.50.

Rock/Pop

Bart Budwig, Jason McCue, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.

Carina Lewis, Claire Michelle, MARBLE, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Edwin McCain, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $32.50-$35.

Hex Heart, Tearful Moon, Lithium Dolls, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$15.

Kate Nash, Miya Folick, 8:30 p.m., The Showbox; $25.

Sidewalks and Skeletons, Youryoungbody, MXMS, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

The Strypes, Peter Oren, 8 p.m, Tractor Tavern; $12.

Sure, Sure, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

Sunless, Sky Penis, Rose’s Thorn, 8 p.m., Skylark Cafe; $8.

Tracy Bonham & Blake Morgan, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $12.

Villain Of The Story, Deadships, We Gave It Hell, Jesus Wears ArmSani, Anchor Point, 6:30 p.m., Funhouse; $12-$14.

Vivian, Proud Dad, Nate Anderson, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.

