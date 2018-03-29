Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.
Friday
Blues
The Andy T Band with Alabama Mike, Anson Funderburgh, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.
Comedy
Gabriel Rutledge, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Matt Donaher, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Margaret Cho, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $32-$37.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Aaron Crawford, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.
Brandi Carlile, Marlon Williams, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $38-$78.
Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew, 9 p.m., Shanty Tavern.
Dusty 45’s, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $10.
Liza Anne, Valley Queen, Caitlin Sherman, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
DJ/Dance
Chapo Trap House, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., The Crocodile and Vera Project; $25-$27.
Famous Fridays: Kanye, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.
Grizzly, 10 p.m., Kremwerk.
Hear/Say: Salva, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.
Research ft. KZA, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.
Hip-hop/R&B
Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Slay: A Hip Hop Party for LGBT and People of Color, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5-$10.
Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Jazz
Ancient to Future, 7:30 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
Alina: Conclusion, 5:30 p.m., Royal Room.
DTR Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
En Canto, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $12-$15.
Forman-Finley Band ft. Cherrie Adams, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, 8 p.m., Triple Door; $80-$90.
Jeanette d’Armand & John Patrick Lowrie, Sweet Spot Combo, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.
Stephanie Porter Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Sundae & Mr. Goessl, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.
Swindler, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Rock/Pop
Austin Basham & Hollow Coves, Gabriel Wolfchild, 8:30 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.
Big Wheel Stunt Show, Shovel Heads, Wasted Breath, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Chinese Man, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $20.
Dolphin Midwives, Ben Zar, alap?, Drama Bahama, 8:30 p.m., Gallery 1412.
Emancipator Ensemble, Little People, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $20.
Dead Sonics, Bi-Tyrant, Special Order, 8 p.m., Skylark Cafe; $8.
The Go! Team, Skating Polly, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15-$18.
Greenriver Thrillers, Cosgrove, Thee Deception, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Moon Darling, Good Quiver, and Bad News Botanists, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.
Moon Hooch, The Accidentals, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $15-$25.
ODESZA, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.
Salvatore Manalo, Elfen, Eve and Day, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.
Skates, Zigtebra, Creature Hole, Rat Queen, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.
Skeletal Family, Nightmare Air, Arcane, Devoleb, DJ Coldheart, 9 p.m., Funhouse; $15-$17.
Sonny Smith, Snuff Redux, Ghost Town Whistlers, 8 p.m., High Dive; $10.
Spencer Glenn Band, Decent at Best, Ancient Robotz, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Spesh, DYED, Rilla, 10 p.m., Central Saloon; $8-$10.
Suppression, Acid Feast, Sidetracked, PWWMA, Ruptured Silence, 9 p.m., Highline; $10.
T.S.O.L., The Derelicts, Dreadful Children, Acid Teeth, The Stuntmen, 8 p.m., El Corazon; $12-$15.
World/Latin
Mochima, 5 p.m., Triple Door.
Saturday
Blues
Lisa Mann & Her Really Good Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $18-$28.
Comedy
Gabriel Rutledge, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Matt Donaher, 8 and 10 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $15.
Margaret Cho, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $32-$37.
Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Brandi Carlile, Marlon Williams, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $38-$78.
Dusty 45’s, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $10.
The Foghorns, Double Country, and The Evergreen Shakers, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.
DJ/Dance
Catch 24, Famous, U.No.Hu, Swervewon, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $10.
Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.
Guilty Pleasures Dance Party, 10:30 p.m., Barboza; free.
JK POP!, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.
Ritualz ft. Golden Gardens & Tengu Yawn, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room.
Folk
Kray Van Kirk, 7:30 p.m., Phinney Center Concert Hall; $8-$16.
Hip-hop/R&B
700 Funk Party, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Jazz
Ancient to Future, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $15-$20.
Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Joanne Klein, Karen Skrinde, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.
Kareem Kandi Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Rondi Marsh with Pearl Django, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $15.
The New Triumph, 10 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Rock/Pop
Acid Tongue, Smokey Brights, Gold Casio, Baywitch, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.
Angie Louise, Arnaldo, 9 p.m., Egan’s; $15-$20.
Bailey Range, Among Authors, Dreamcatchr, Chop Suey, 6 p.m., $8-$10.
Brasstracks, S’natra, Metsäm, 7 p.m., Barboza; sold out.
Baths, No Joy, Sasami Ashworth, 8 p.m., Neumos; $18-$20.
Bigfoot Accelerator, Shovel Heads, Wasted Breath, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
The Black Chevys, Bad Saint, Mōtus, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $10.
Creme Tangerine (Beatles Tribute), 7 and 9:45 p.m., Bake’s Place; $21.
Denny Blaine, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room; free.
Down North, Northern Shakedown, DBST, 9 p.m., High Dive; $10-$12.
The F-Holes, The Suicide Notes, The Tripwires, 9:30 p.m., Funhouse; $5-$7.
Glacier Veins, Bogues, Crooked Teeth, Moments, King Lincoln, Seers, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$12.
Hellbelly, What Thou Wilt, Unconfined, 7 p.m., Studio Seven; $10-$15.
Jake Bugg, Nina Nesbitt, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $23.
James Band, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Mean Grown Ups, Butt Dial, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $15.
Noah Byrd, Bear Talk, Jim Marcotte, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.
ODESZA, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.
Oncore Band, 8 p.m., Parlor Live; $10.
Pale Waves, INHEAVEN, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Phantom Racer, Sid Broderius and The Emergency Exit, Coyote Bred, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
The Pornadoes, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Thom Celica, Steeltoe Metronome, Sam Cobra, Red Heart Alarm, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern; $8.
Year of the Cobra, Kal-El, Wizzerd, Witch Ripper, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.
World/Latin
Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $10.
Sunday
Comedy
Gabriel Rutledge, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Jukehouse Hounds, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen.
Korby Lenker, Clara Baker, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $15.
DJ/Dance
Shlump, X&G, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $12.
Hip-hop/R&B
Fool’s Day Out ft. Kara Phoebe, Toy Ma, and more, 6 p.m., Vermillion; $3-$10.
Ruben Studdard, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Jazz
Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.
Chris Speed Trio, 8:30 p.m., The Royal Room; $10-$18.
Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Dorothy’s Piano Bar, 4 p.m., The Rendezvous.
Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.
Ron Weinstein Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Lennon Aldort, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Steve Treseler’s In Motion Quartet, Edmonds-Woodway Combo, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s.
Reggae
Tanya Stephens & The Yellow Wall Dub Squad, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $23-$30.
Rock/Pop
Baby Jessica, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
The Bronx, No Parents, Chrome Lakes, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $20-$25.
Burn Burn Burn, Melted, Snow White and The Baby Eaters, Buff Muff, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live with Rachel Bloom, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $30.
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.
Russian Circles, King Woman, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $25.
Mental Tronde de Jambe, Special Order, Rodney Dean Harrison, 8 p.m., Substation.
Neil Hilborn, Many Rooms, 8 p.m., Neumos; $20-$25.
Monday
Comedy
The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends, 7 p.m., Rendezvous.
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
DJ/Dance
Thunder! Retrowave DJ Night, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; free.
Jazz
Cider Jam, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.
Joel bean Trio, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Lydia Pense and Cold Blood, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $30.50.
Other music/nightlife
Mo’ Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; free.
Rock/Pop
Protest The Hero, Closure In Moscow, Thank You Scientist, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $20.
The Somethings, McGee & The Lost Hope, Death Coach, 8 p.m., Substation.
Tuesday
Comedy
Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Call Back Show, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
The Comedy Nest, 8 p.m., Rendezvous.
Country
Country Dance Night ft. Smoke Tough Johnny, 7:30 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Hip-hop/R&B
Mohammed Shaibu & Soyaya, 9:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Jazz
5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Joe Doria Presents, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Lydia Pense and Cold Blood, 7:30 p.m., JAzz Alley; $30.50.
Tim Kennedy Band, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Rock/Pop
Chiildren, At the Heart of the World, Night Terrors, Chrome Corpse, 9 p.m., Highline; $12-$14.
Crystal & Quiet, Blksknn, Black Giraffe, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
The Darkness, Diarrhea Planet, 8 p.m., the Showbox; $25.
Durand Jones & The Indications, 7:30 p.m., Barboza; $15.
Grotesque Gorelesque with Nasty Bits, 9 p.m., Substation; $15.
Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
Mcgee and the Lost Hope, La Fonda, Strawberry Mountain, 8 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.
Missio, Morgan Saint, 7:30 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Pissed on, Florida Man, Impulse Noise, Bummer, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Prong, Powerflo, Helldorado, 6:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $17-$20.
Space Coyote, SLOW ELK, Blazy G., Clairvoyeur, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Triathalon, Inner Wave, L. Martin, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$12.
World/Latin
Amigos Nobles, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Casa de la Trova, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Omara Portuondo, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $42.50.
Wednesday
Blues
Drummerboy, Dennis Ellis, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.
Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
DJ/Dance
Hunter Gather, somesurprises, Scorpio and the Hunter, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10.
Jazz
Bar Tabac, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Eric Verlinde Trio, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Jazz Jam with Darin Clendenin Trio, 7:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Steff Kayser and Friends, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Rochelle House, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Wayne Horvitz ft. Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Rock/Pop
Benefit for Rain City Rock Camp for Girls, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.
The Brooders, Scout, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.
Chromeo, Phantoms, 8:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $35.
Danny Godinez & Friends, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge.
Elohim, Yoshi Flower, Metsä, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $16.
Fujiya & Miyagi, Bill Baird, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $20.
Gaelynn Lea, Arthur Anderson, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Haim, 8 p.m., WaMu Theater; $57.50.
John Davis & The Cicadas, Wiscon, Robert Millis, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Jungle, Omar Apollo, Double Sunrise Club, 8:30 p.m., The Showbox; $22.
Mike Edel, Scenic Route To Alaska, 9 p.m., Central Saloon; $5-$10.
Soccer Mommy, Madeline Kenney, 8 p.m., Barboza; $10-$12.
Southern Avenue, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $18-$20.
Spacebag, ION, Turian, 8 p.m., Substation.
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $20.50-$23.50.
Sue Nixon Trio, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
Todrick Hall, 7:30 p.m., Moore Theatre; $25-$45.
Will Bernard, Skerik, Joe Doria, and Ehssan Karimi, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $12.
Thursday
Blues
Chris Eger Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Faison Love, 7:30 p.m., Parlor Live; $25-$35.
Kris Tinkle with Carlos Rodriguez, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno, Cahalen Morrison, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$15.
DJ/Dance
Riff Raff with DJ Afterthought, John Sisco, Podeezy, DollaBillaGates, 2 Stoned, 8 p.m., The Crocodile, $27.50.
SAQI with Subaqueous, Willdabeast, Madly in Dub, 7:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $13-$17.
Hip-hop/R&B
Afrocop, 9 p.m., Musicquarium.
Tower of Power, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $62.50.
Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.
Proud & Nasty, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster Lounge; $5.
Jazz
Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.
Jacob Zimmerman Group, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $6-$10.
Nate Omdal Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Seattle Hard Bop Collective, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Second Sister with Amy Read & Jana Merriam, 9:30 p.m., North City Bistro; $10.
Some’tet, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Other music/nightlife
The Trailer Park Boys, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $29.50-$49.50.
Rock/Pop
Bart Budwig, Jason McCue, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne; $8.
Carina Lewis, Claire Michelle, MARBLE, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
Edwin McCain, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $32.50-$35.
Hex Heart, Tearful Moon, Lithium Dolls, 9 p.m., Highline; $10-$15.
Kate Nash, Miya Folick, 8:30 p.m., The Showbox; $25.
Sidewalks and Skeletons, Youryoungbody, MXMS, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
The Strypes, Peter Oren, 8 p.m, Tractor Tavern; $12.
Sure, Sure, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.
Sunless, Sky Penis, Rose’s Thorn, 8 p.m., Skylark Cafe; $8.
Tracy Bonham & Blake Morgan, 7 p.m., The Rendezvous; $12.
Villain Of The Story, Deadships, We Gave It Hell, Jesus Wears ArmSani, Anchor Point, 6:30 p.m., Funhouse; $12-$14.
Vivian, Proud Dad, Nate Anderson, 9 p.m., Blue Moon Tavern.
Venues
- Bake’s Place, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).
- Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).
- Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).
- Capitol Cider, 818 E Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).
- Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)
- Central Saloon, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).
- Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (www.waywardmusic.org).
- Chop Suey, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).
- Columbia City Theater, Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).
- Comedy Underground, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).
- Conor Byrne Pub, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).
- The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).
- Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).
- Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).
- El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- The Funhouse Lounge, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- Fred Wildlife Refuge, 128 Boylston Ave. E., Seattle (206-588-6959 or fredwildliferefuge.com).
- Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org)
- Gallery 1412, 1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com)
- George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).
- Highline Bar, 210 Broadway Ave E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).
- High Dive, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).
- Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).
- Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).
- Jai Thai (Broadway), 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).
- The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).
- Kremwerk, 1809 Minor Avenue #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).
- Laughs Comedy Club Seattle, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).
- Little Red Hen, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).
- Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).
- Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).
- North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).
- Parlor Live, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).
- Q Nightclub, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).
- The Rendezvous, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).
- The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).
- SeaMonster Lounge, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).
- The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).
- The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Skylark Cafe & Club, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).
- Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).
- Studio Seven, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).
- Substation Seattle, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).
- Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).
- Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave. #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)
- Tractor, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).
- Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).
- Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).
- The Vera Project, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).
- Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).
- Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).
