Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Robyn, 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Paramount Theatre. The Swedish pop singer, whose debut album came out in 1995 when she was just 16 years old, will come to Seattle for her Honey Tour. Born Robin Miriam Carlsson, Robyn has written several successful, Grammy-nominated songs including “Dancing on My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend” — the latter of which has been featured on television shows including “Orange is the New Black” and “Girls.” If you like to sing every word to a song and dance your heart out, a Robyn show might be the right fit for you.

Atmosphere, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Showbox SoDo. The hip-hop duo are no strangers to the music game. Minneapolis natives Sean Daley (Slug) and Anthony Davis (DJ Ant) have released nearly 20 studio albums and extended plays throughout their career. Despite today’s influx of young SoundCloud rappers, the two, both in their late 40s, continue to release music they are passionate about. Atmosphere’s latest tour will come to Seattle March 2 in support of their newest album, “Mi Vida Local.”