Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost nightly, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Los Lobos, 8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Jan. 4-6, at The Triple Door. This rock band from East Los Angeles rose to fame in 1987 with their version of “La Bamba.” Los Lobo’s sound captures their multicultural roots by mixing rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco and blues with traditional Mexican musical styles like cumbia, boleros and norteños. The band moves deftly and skillfully among these styles, creating their own unique brand of Americana.

Seattle Pop Punk Festival, Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Kraken Bar & Lounge. Day one of the three-day Seattle Pop Punk Festival will feature The Disorderlies, Hilltop Rats, Heck Yes and Kids on Fire. Devoted entirely to Pacific Northwest punk bands with an upbeat, catchy edge, the festival was started last year by local punk Ean Hernandez, who plays in multiple bands including Sicko and The Subjunctives.