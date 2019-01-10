Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Minority Retort, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Jai Thai (Broadway). In 2015, a new stand-up showcase arrived on the vibrant comedy scene in Portland. It had a mission. In an industry dominated by white, male comedians, Minority Retort was the city’s first regular showcase spotlighting comedians of color. Since then, it’s provided meaningful space for comedians of color throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond — from Portlanders like Debbie Wooten and Marcus Coleman to part-time Washingtonian (and forever joke king) Nathan Brannon. Now, Minority Retort has a regular home in Seattle, too, with monthly shows at Jai Thai starting this month. Neel Nanda headlines the first installment in what promises to be an ongoing source of essential stand-up. — Megan Burbank, Seattle Times travel and outdoors editor

Shelby Earl, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Triple Door. The Seattle singer-songwriter can sing a heartfelt folk-rock ballad, a mean little pop ditty and belt out rock ‘n’ roll with confidence all in one show. A versatile musician who comes from a place both vulnerable and powerful, Shelby’s honest songs reach you at gut level. On Friday, she will be at the Triple Door to perform a pared-down set in the “American Songbook” style, accompanied by a Matty Gervais of Head and the Heart. — Alexa Peters, Seattle Times news assistant