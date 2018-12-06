Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost nightly, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Ice Cube, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Showbox. Ice Cube first emerged as a member of the hip-hop collective N.W.A, and has gone on to have an illustrious solo rap career. With 10 studio albums to his name, Ice Cube has also acted, produced, directed and written for television and film. He can be seen in such movies as “Boyz N the Hood” and “21 Jump Street” and was a producer for “Straight Outta Compton,” the popular 2015 biographical film on N.W.A. On Dec. 12, Ice Cube comes to Seattle to perform hits old and new, like the explosively derisive single “Arrest the President,” which he dropped earlier this month in anticipation of a forthcoming album.

“Live From Our Living Room” ft. Car Seat Headrest and Kimya Dawson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Vera Project. “Live From Our Living Room” will be a cozy holiday benefit to raise money for the Vera Project, one of the city’s only all-ages venues. Local musician Car Seat Headrest, who’s 2018 release “Twin Fantasy” is one of the best albums out of Seattle this year, is slated to play a set. Kimya Dawson, a songwriter who spent much of her early life in the Pacific Northwest, will also perform. Dawson is best known for her emphatic “anti-folk” songs in the 2007 film “Juno.”