Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost nightly, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.
This week’s highlights
Pearl Django, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. For two nights this week at Jazz Alley, Seattle’s Pearl Django celebrate 25 years of making Hot Club-style music together. Inspired by Django Reinhardt, Pearl Django plays classics from the Romani-French guitarist, violinist Stéphane Grappelli and other jazz standards.
Great Grandpa, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at University Heights Center. Prepare yourself for 2019 by boning up on some of the freshest voices in new Seattle music. Featuring Seattle’s quirky, slacker-rock band Great Grandpa, this show at University Heights Center is just one of a plethora of incredible local shows on New Year’s Eve. This bill, though, is the best collection of sharp, creative and up-and-coming Seattle indie, including Sloucher, Whitney Ballen and Salt Lick.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.