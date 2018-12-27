Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost nightly, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Pearl Django, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. For two nights this week at Jazz Alley, Seattle’s Pearl Django celebrate 25 years of making Hot Club-style music together. Inspired by Django Reinhardt, Pearl Django plays classics from the Romani-French guitarist, violinist Stéphane Grappelli and other jazz standards.

Great Grandpa, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at University Heights Center. Prepare yourself for 2019 by boning up on some of the freshest voices in new Seattle music. Featuring Seattle’s quirky, slacker-rock band Great Grandpa, this show at University Heights Center is just one of a plethora of incredible local shows on New Year’s Eve. This bill, though, is the best collection of sharp, creative and up-and-coming Seattle indie, including Sloucher, Whitney Ballen and Salt Lick.