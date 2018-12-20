Seattle is a city rich with live entertainment. Almost nightly, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Sir Mix-A-Lot, 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22, at Tractor Tavern. Best known to the rest of the world for his megahit “Baby Got Back,” Seattle-born rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot has also become a bit of a local celebrity for his work as a radio DJ on the hip-hop station Hot 103.7. His two nights at the Tractor are presented by the radio station and feature other hip-hop artists, including Grynch, DJ Miguel Rockwell, Kung Foo Grip and DJ Indica Jones.

The Gundersen Family, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Mark’s Cathedral. In this event, titled “Cathedrals XXV,” the Gundersen Family and Whitney Ballen carry on a concert series that the Gundersens opened for in 2011. Noah Gundersen, the most well-known musician of the family, has had a rising solo career in recent years with his tender, dark and spiritual singer-songwriter music. He appears with his family for this show, back where he started in music, in a collective rich with gorgeous vocal harmonies and diverse musical talents.