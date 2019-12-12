Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres. To further assist you in your musical journey, check out this playlist of songs by some of the artists coming to town this month. Be sure to come back every week for updates.

This week’s highlights

Trevor Noah, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Tacoma Dome. The comedian and current host of “The Daily Show” is bringing his comedic talents to the Tacoma Dome for his “Loud & Clear” tour. Noah began hosting “The Daily Show” in 2015 after taking over for Jon Stewart. Since 2009, he has been the star of 10 stand-up specials. He’s also been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.” Whether you’re already a fan or just looking for some laughs, you’ll be sure to find them at his show.

Lola Kirke, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Sunset Tavern. This country-rocker and actress (“Gone Girl,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is bringing her tunes to a few West Coast stages this month. Music runs in Kirke’s family: She is the daughter of drummer Simon Kirke and sister of fellow musician Domino Kirke. In 2016, she released her first EP appropriately titled “EP.” Her first LP, “Heart Head West,” was released last year. Fans of honest, up-and-coming artists should try and catch the show.