Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres, and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Brandi Carlile, 7:30 p.m., Saturday at The Moore Theatre. Seattle’s beloved country songwriter and queer advocate comes to The Moore for a sold-out show this weekend. This is the rescheduled show after she canceled her March 31 performance. According to STG and The Moore, all tickets purchased for that March 31, 2018, show will be honored at this one and refunds will be available for those who cannot make it. Carlile is playing in support of her melancholic new release, “By The Way, I Forgive You.”

Northwest Psych Fest, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Sunset Tavern. This quirky homegrown festival, Northwest Pysch Fest is entering its fifth year and bringing some of the best psychedelic and experimental rock in the area (and beyond) to Ballard. This year, Portland’s heavy noise band Weeed plays Friday, while Saturday brings local stoner rock group Kinski to the stage. Neptuna and Dorotheo, two bands from Guadalajara, Mexico, will also make appearances, highlighting how adventurous, fresh and inclusive this festival experience will be. A definite no-miss!