Seattle-area nightlife events August 24-30, 2018.

Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres, and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Ed Sheeran, 7 p.m., Friday at CenturyLink Field. The world’s favorite redheaded pop singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran, stops through Seattle this week on his international stadium tour in support of his third record “÷”. Sheeran brings with him another British singer-songwriter, Anne-Marie, whom he recently collaborated with for the nostalgic single, “2002,” released via YouTube last month.

Pure Bathing Culture, 9 p.m., Friday at Tractor Tavern. This Portland-based duo is signed to the San Francisco label Father/Daughter, and for good reason: their sound is both California glamour and Pacific Northwest drear. Remnants of Enya, Cyndi Lauper, Weezer and Fleet Foxes are sewn together into a soothing, soft sound, kept fresh with surprising sounds, melodic turns and vocal effects.