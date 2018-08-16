Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres, and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Maceo Parker, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley. Celebrated saxophonist Maceo Parker has spent more than 50 years playing steadily with some of the most important musicians of the 20th century. Parker brings his 75th birthday celebration and newest album, “It’s All About Love,” to Jazz Alley Aug. 16-19. With this 12th solo studio album and milestone birthday, the new release has the feel of coming full circle.

Rat Queen, 8 p.m., Thursday at Chop Suey. Rat Queen is the quirky, pop-punk brainchild of besties Jeff Tapia and Daniel Desrosiers. Rat Queen has songs that boldly plunge into messy hook-ups, weed and the “scene” on Capitol Hill. Perhaps more charmingly, much of Rat Queen’s music delights in the weird, cheeky, even gross, moments that come up between two best friends getting by in the city.