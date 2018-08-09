Seattle is a music city. On any given night, there are dozens of events worth attending. To that end, it can be a daunting task to find the show that’s worth the trek. This weekly guide can help you filter by recommended shows, your favorite genres, and the days you have free, so you can see what’s happening when.

This Week’s Highlights

Jack White, 8 p.m., Monday at WaMu Theater. A veteran of the indie rock world, Jack White is known best for his work in the duo, The White Stripes. He’s also had a prolific solo career (complete with a cameo on Beyonce’s “Lemonade”), and on Monday he brings his third solo release, “Boarding House Reach,” to WaMu Theater. The album is sullen and raw, drawing from the outlaw country of his Nashville home, grunge and psychedelic rock, and avant-garde electronica.

Tomo Nakayama, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday at Triple Door. Indie-folk multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Tomo Nakayama has been making music around the Seattle area for more than 15 years, much of that time with his band Grand Hallway. In recent years, Nakayama has established himself as a not-to-miss solo act, with a tender singing voice and songwriting style that swell with the triumphs of love, life and the natural world.