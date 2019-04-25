Almost every night of the week, Seattle’s stages offer a roster of regional indie-folk artists, do-it-yourself punk bands and homegrown comedians, as well as nationally touring pop stars. To that end, choosing something for your night out can be a daunting task. This weekly guide can help by filtering for recommended shows, select dates and your favorite genres.

This week’s highlights

Turnover, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Showbox. This indie-rock band from Virginia Beach is bringing its mellow sounds to Seattle for a stop on its spring tour. The band formed in 2009 and has released three albums since. Its latest release, “Good Nature,” came out in 2017 and features the single “Super Natural.” Bands Turnstile and Reptaliens will also be joining the group, made up of brothers Austin and Casey Getz and Danny Dempsey.

Arlo Guthrie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Moore Theatre. The outspoken folk singer is touring in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the movie “Alice’s Restaurant,” an adaptation of Guthrie’s 1967 18-minute song “Alice’s Restaurant Massacre.” Guthrie has released 18 studio albums in the span of his 52-year career. Folk music runs in the singer’s family considering his father was Woody Guthrie, the famous folk singer/songwriter. Guthrie will also be playing at the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert in August.