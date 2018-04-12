Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.
Friday
Blues
CD Woodbury Trio, Sammy Eubanks Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $17-$27.
Comedy
Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.
Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Turmoil inside KOMO News as conservative owner Sinclair mandates talking points
- 'Black Panther' star Danai Gurira slays screen and stage; her latest play opens soon at Seattle Rep
- Chateau Ste. Michelle unveils 2018 summer concert lineup
- TV Picks for Wednesday: ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’
- Do you want to be a DJ? KEXP revamping weekend lineup and looking for on-air talent
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.
Safeword, 8:30 p.m., Highline Bar; $10-$25.
Country
Christy McWilson, Wildcat Rose, 9 p.m., Shanty Tavern; $10.
Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
DJ/Dance
Beatmatch, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.
Britney vs. Taylor Mashup Night, 9 p.m., Nerumos; $5-$10.
Famous Fridays: Kendrick, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.
Noise Complaint ft. Worthy b2b option4, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.
ROBOKID, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.
Hip-hop/R&B
Eevee, Seneca B., Lushloss, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.
Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.
Holla, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$15.
King Lil G, EMC Senatra, Hi Tone, Cool Nutz, Fresco Lee, Vic Star, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $27.
Jazz
Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.
Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Danny Godinez, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.
Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.
Frank Vitolo Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Joe Casalini and Michael Biller, 6 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.
Other music/nightlife
Adam Briggs, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
Rock/Pop
Arbor Towers, Glass Frames, Special Guests, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.
AVOID, Dead Crown, Dead Lakes, Marrowstone, As Pillars Fall, Rucker, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$15.
The Breeders, Your Heart Breaks, 8:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $28.
Cry, Cry, Cry, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.
Honey Mustard, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.
Hooligoons Double Album Release, 8 p.m., Substation; $10.
James Carothers, The Fentons, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Lincoln Durham, The Ghost Wolves, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $13.
Monitor, Deify, Emperidol, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.
The Moondoggies, Grand Hallway, Le Sang Song, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $13.50-$16.50.
Mud on My Bra, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.
Ventura Highway Revisited, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.
The Regrets, Moon Temple, Moon Dial, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Planet Fly, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.
Scott H. Biram with Jesse Dayton and Rod Melanco, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $14.
Season of Strangers, Saints By Day, Smashie Smashie, Bad Animals, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.
Seminars, The Hague, Luna Vista, Slumberbox, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Sundodger, Sam Cobra & Gunpowder Stitches, 5 p.m., Substation.
Sundog, Colorworks, The Long Hot Summer, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.
Timberfoot, Happy Heartbreak, Cobrahawk, Black Plastic Clouds, 9 p.m., High Dive; $8-$12.
World/Latin
Tumbao, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Saturday
Comedy
Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.
Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.
Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.
Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.
Country
Country Lips, Sons of Rainier, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $10.
Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.
DJ/Dance
80s Party with Nite Wave, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
D.A.N.C.E: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM vs. DAFT PUNK, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; free-$10.
Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.
Europa Night, 9 p.m., Nightclub at Parlor Live; $15-$600.
London on Da Track, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.
Hip-hop/R&B
700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.
Doctorfunk, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $20-$30.
Feel Good Inc. (Soul Train Night), 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.
Jazz
Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.
Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.
Ian Hugues, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.
Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Kareem Kandi, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.
LaVon Hardison, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.
Small Change, 5 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Susan Pascal’s Soul Sauce (Music of Cal Tjader), 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.
Rat City Brass, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Other music/nightlife
Alone Together: An Evening of Solo Human Performances, 8 p.m., Substation.
Bill Maher, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $35.50-$121.
Seattle Modern Orchestra, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $10-$25.
Rock/Pop
All Acoustic Tribute to the Best of the Northwest, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; sold out.
Andrew McKeag Band, Huge Spacebird, Bag of Hammers, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Andrea Gibson, Chastity Brown, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $20.50.
Banzai Surf, Factoria Dolls, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.
Dashboard Confessional, Beach Slang, Kississippi, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.50.
Deep Qualid, Avalanchea, Are They Brothers, 6 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.
Heck Yes Record Release, Slow Code, Foxhole Norman, Boss Tanaka, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
The Home Team, JV, The Second After, Bleacher Days, From The Future, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.
Karl Blau, Tellers, Silver Torches, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.
Loma, Jess Williamson, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $15.
Lo Moon, Kraus, 7 p.m., Barboza; $11-$12.
Psychobilly Brawl 2018: Koffin Kats, The Goddamn Gallows, Gutter Demons, Against The Grain, Hard Money Saints, Raw Dogs, Brainiax, Cigaratz, Djake Noose, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$20.
The Seattle Castaways, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.
Souvenir Driver, Guest Directors, The Purrs, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10.
Summer Slaughter 2018 Official Showcase, 5:15 p.m., Studio Seven; $10.
Sun Tunnels, Rego, Salt Lick, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room.
The Thrill, Haymaker, Something In The Tree, Full Life Crisis, 8:30 p.m., The Skylark; $8.
Xolie Morra & The Strange Kind, The Likes of Us and Jordani, The Sun Kings, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.
World/Latin
Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.
Grupo Amoroso, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Passarim Bossa Nova, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.
Sunday
Comedy
Derek Sheen, 7 p.m., Highline Bar; free.
Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Country
Davanos, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
Jukehouse Hounds, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Hip-hop/R&B
Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster.
The Ugly Frank Show, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.
Jazz
Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.
Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.
Cornish Ensembles, 6:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Dorothy’s Piano Bar, 4 p.m., The Rendezvous.
Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.
JazzEd: New Works Ensemble, 4:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Jim Cutler Jazz Orchestra, Glacier Peak High School, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.
Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.
Ron Weinstein Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Other music/nightlife
Lindy West, 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $19-$45.
Rock/Pop
Chrome Sparks, Machinedrum, Ela Minus, 8 p.m., Neumos; $22-$25.
Judas Priest, Saxon, Black Star Riders, 8 p.m., ShoWare Center; $44.25-$94.25.
Kool Stuff Katie, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; free.
Paper Anthem, Theories Of Flight, Planetelex, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Perla Batalla, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$35.
Red Sun Rising, Them Evils, Dirty Dirty, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.50-$17.50.
Runes of Neptune ft. Pellegrini, Sandi Fernandez & The Beacon Hill Billie, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $8.
Super Projection, RNP, All Over Me, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
THE SQUIRRELS, 2 p.m.., High Dive; $8-$12.
Variety Pack, WIP, Here Comes The Hooch, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $5-$7.
Yardsss ∅∀‡, Deep Tissue, 9 p.m., Highline Bar; $10.
Monday
Comedy
The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends, 7 p.m., Rendezvous.
Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
DJ/Dance
House Party, 10 p.m., Chop Suey.
Hip-hop/R&B
Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; free.
SCRiBE The Verbalist, 8 p.m., Substation; $6.
Jazz
Christian Pincock’s Scramblers, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.
The Djangomatics, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Lineup!: Dawn Clement & Mark Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.
The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Rock/Pop
Black Star Riders, Zero Down, Motogeist, 8 p.m., El Croazon; $18-$60.
Carpenter Brut, Jean Jean, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $25.
Dr John Cooper Clarke ft. Sean Nelson, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $22-$30.
Great Electric Quest, Dead on Cue, Pairanoiseum, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.50.
Model Snake, War Puppy, Merchant Mariner, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Scarves, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.
Tuesday
Comedy
Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.
Call Back Show, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
The Comedy Nest, 8 p.m., Rendezvous.
Country
Gus Clark, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen.
Hip-hop/R&B
Berner Presents The Big Pescado, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $20.
Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, The Tuesday Parlary, Cherry Boy, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $7.
JAMO GANG, RAS KASS, El GANT, J57, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.
MC Chris, Bitforce, Billy The Fridge, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.
Jazz
5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster.
Clave Gringa, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.
Delilah Pearl & The Manatarays, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.
Diametric, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Joe Doria Presents, 10 p.m., SeaMonster.
Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.
Other music/nightlife
Not-So-Silent Films with Dave Keenan & Nova Devonie, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Rock/Pop
Andy Stokes, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.
Coast Modern, Mikey Mike, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $17.
Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, SOAR, Deckard’s Troll Parade, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.
King Red, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Techno Gauntlet, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.
SIRENIA, Threat Signal, Valinor Excelsior, Graveshadow, Empyrean, 6:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$18.
Turnstile, Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, Razorbumps, Odd Man Out, 6 p.m., El Corazon; $18-$20.
Wednesday
Blues
Joe Blue and The Roof Shakers, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.
Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
Honky Tonk Happy Hour with The Billy Joe Show, 6 p.m., Slim’s.
DJ/Dance
Félicia Atkinson, Dravier, Prius, Explorateur, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$14.
Hip-hop/R&B
30 30 Sound: Night Shift, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.
Jazz
Comfort Food, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $8-$10.
Dina Blade Student Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Egan’s; $10.
Fred Hoadlet’s Sonanado, 8 p.m., Tula’s; $10.
Kareem Kandi, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.
Pearl Django ft. Gail Pettis, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.
Tim Kennedy Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Wayne Horvitz ft. Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.
Reggae
Fiji, Morgan Heritage, Maoli & Nomad, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $32.5-$40.
Rezin Tooth, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster.
Rock/Pop
Crystal Bowersox ft. Terence Jack, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.
Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
Earth, Tiny Vipers, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.
Jean-Michel Jarre, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $45-$125.
The Joseph Breakdown, Mr. Grumps, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.
Marian Hill, Michl, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.
Marina & The Dreamboats, Aline Vida, Primary Pulse, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.
Meridienne, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.
Moonchild, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.
Mulligrub, Baby Jessica, Emma Lee Toyoda, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.
The Moon Is Flat, Talktin and Easy, Mark Brainard, Biblioteka, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
ONOFF, The Ghost Town Rebellion, The Scruffs, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.
Playboy Manbaby, Beverley Crusher, Steel Tigers of Death, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.
Reverend Beat-Man, Nicole Izobel Garcia, Dead Man, 9 p.m., Slim’s.
Slaughter to Prevail, Black Sun Moon, Vultures Among Us, Scourged, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.
Timeflies, Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors, 8 p.m., Neumos; $30-$35.
VIBE, Thom Joseph, Jay Fiddy, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.
Y La Bamba & KERA ft. Siren and The Sea, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.
Thursday
Blues
Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.
The Trailer Park Kings, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.
Comedy
Craig Gass, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $20.
Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.
Country
Classic Roads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.
The Country Dave All-Star Band, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.
DJ/Dance
Codes & Left/Right, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.
JK Pop!, DJ Mooncakes, 10 p.m., The Crocodile; $5.
Hip-hop/R&B
The Funk Hunters, Megan Hamilton, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.
Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.
Jazz
200 Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.
Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.
Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.
Paul Gabrielson Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.
Sing Low Indigo, 7 p.m., Egan’s.
Tim Kennedy Presents, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s; free-$5.
Other music/nightlife
Held by Jocelyn Beausire, Abbey Blackwell, 8 p.m., Gallery 1412, $5-$15.
Jaap Blonk: Dr Voxoid’s Next Move, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.
The Pump and Dump Show, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $33.50.
Rock/Pop
After Party Benefit Show: e.ravenscraft, Aaron J. Shay, LTOB, 9 p.m., Substation; free.
The Arnolds, Elephant Runner, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Blue Moon.
Bréag Naofa, Die Like Gentlemen, Rat King, 9 p.m., Substation.
The Breaking, Antonioni, and Spinster, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.
Casey Neill, Matt the Electrician, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.
Cozy Slippers, Tape Stacks, Medejin, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.
Crash the Glass (All Female Music Series), 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; free.
The Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.
GEMS, 8 p.m., Vermillion.
Gus Dapperton, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.
Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $22.50.
Luke Combs, Ashlehy McBryde, Drew Parker, 7:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $30.
Mad Clown & San E, Hostboi, Yung Futon, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $35-$150.
Red Ribbon, Darto, Outer Spaces, The Berries, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.
Windhand, Ruby The Hatchet, Un, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15.
Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Anthony Lee Philips Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $8.
X Suns, You May Die In The Desert, Tetrachromat, A Collective Subconscious, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $7-$10.
World/Latin
The Cumbieros, Ten Man Brass Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.
Kiran Ahluwalia, Souad Massi, 7 p.m., Triple Door; $15-$20.
New Age Flamenco, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.
Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.
Sol De Noche, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.
Venues
- Bake’s Place, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).
- Barboza, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).
- Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).
- Capitol Cider, 818 E Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).
- Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)
- Central Saloon, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).
- Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org).
- Chop Suey, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).
- Columbia City Theater, Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).
- Comedy Underground, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).
- Conor Byrne Pub, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).
- The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).
- Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).
- Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).
- El Corazon, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- The Funhouse Lounge, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).
- Fred Wildlife Refuge, 128 Boylston Ave. E., Seattle (206-588-6959 or fredwildliferefuge.com).
- Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org)
- Gallery 1412, 1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com)
- George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).
- Highline Bar, 210 Broadway Ave E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).
- High Dive, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).
- Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).
- Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).
- Jai Thai (Broadway), 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).
- The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).
- Kremwerk, 1809 Minor Avenue #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).
- Laughs Comedy Club Seattle, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).
- Little Red Hen, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).
- Nectar Lounge, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).
- Neumos, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).
- North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).
- Parlor Live, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).
- Q Nightclub, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).
- The Rendezvous, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).
- The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).
- SeaMonster Lounge, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).
- The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).
- The Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).
- Skylark Cafe & Club, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).
- Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).
- Studio Seven, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).
- Substation Seattle, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).
- Sunset Tavern, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).
- Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave. #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)
- Tractor, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).
- Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).
- Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).
- The Vera Project, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).
- Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).
- Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).
Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.