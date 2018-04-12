Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

CD Woodbury Trio, Sammy Eubanks Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $17-$27.

Comedy

Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.

Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.

Safeword, 8:30 p.m., Highline Bar; $10-$25.

Country

Christy McWilson, Wildcat Rose, 9 p.m., Shanty Tavern; $10.

Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Beatmatch, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Britney vs. Taylor Mashup Night, 9 p.m., Nerumos; $5-$10.

Famous Fridays: Kendrick, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.

Noise Complaint ft. Worthy b2b option4, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.

ROBOKID, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

Hip-hop/R&B

Eevee, Seneca B., Lushloss, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Holla, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$15.

King Lil G, EMC Senatra, Hi Tone, Cool Nutz, Fresco Lee, Vic Star, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $27.

Jazz

Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Danny Godinez, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

Frank Vitolo Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Joe Casalini and Michael Biller, 6 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

Other music/nightlife

Adam Briggs, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

Rock/Pop

Arbor Towers, Glass Frames, Special Guests, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.

AVOID, Dead Crown, Dead Lakes, Marrowstone, As Pillars Fall, Rucker, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$15.

The Breeders, Your Heart Breaks, 8:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $28.

Cry, Cry, Cry, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Honey Mustard, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.

Hooligoons Double Album Release, 8 p.m., Substation; $10.

James Carothers, The Fentons, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Lincoln Durham, The Ghost Wolves, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $13.

Monitor, Deify, Emperidol, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

The Moondoggies, Grand Hallway, Le Sang Song, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $13.50-$16.50.

Mud on My Bra, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Ventura Highway Revisited, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.

The Regrets, Moon Temple, Moon Dial, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Planet Fly, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Scott H. Biram with Jesse Dayton and Rod Melanco, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $14.

Season of Strangers, Saints By Day, Smashie Smashie, Bad Animals, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Seminars, The Hague, Luna Vista, Slumberbox, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Sundodger, Sam Cobra & Gunpowder Stitches, 5 p.m., Substation.

Sundog, Colorworks, The Long Hot Summer, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.

Timberfoot, Happy Heartbreak, Cobrahawk, Black Plastic Clouds, 9 p.m., High Dive; $8-$12.

World/Latin

Tumbao, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Saturday

Comedy

Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.

Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.

Country

Country Lips, Sons of Rainier, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $10.

Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

80s Party with Nite Wave, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

D.A.N.C.E: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM vs. DAFT PUNK, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; free-$10.

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Europa Night, 9 p.m., Nightclub at Parlor Live; $15-$600.

London on Da Track, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.

Hip-hop/R&B

700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Doctorfunk, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $20-$30.

Feel Good Inc. (Soul Train Night), 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.

Jazz

Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

Ian Hugues, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Kareem Kandi, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

LaVon Hardison, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.

Small Change, 5 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Susan Pascal’s Soul Sauce (Music of Cal Tjader), 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Rat City Brass, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Other music/nightlife

Alone Together: An Evening of Solo Human Performances, 8 p.m., Substation.

Bill Maher, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $35.50-$121.

Seattle Modern Orchestra, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $10-$25.

Rock/Pop

All Acoustic Tribute to the Best of the Northwest, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; sold out.

Andrew McKeag Band, Huge Spacebird, Bag of Hammers, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Andrea Gibson, Chastity Brown, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $20.50.

Banzai Surf, Factoria Dolls, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Dashboard Confessional, Beach Slang, Kississippi, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.50.

Deep Qualid, Avalanchea, Are They Brothers, 6 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.

Heck Yes Record Release, Slow Code, Foxhole Norman, Boss Tanaka, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

The Home Team, JV, The Second After, Bleacher Days, From The Future, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

Karl Blau, Tellers, Silver Torches, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.

Loma, Jess Williamson, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $15.

Lo Moon, Kraus, 7 p.m., Barboza; $11-$12.

Psychobilly Brawl 2018: Koffin Kats, The Goddamn Gallows, Gutter Demons, Against The Grain, Hard Money Saints, Raw Dogs, Brainiax, Cigaratz, Djake Noose, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$20.

The Seattle Castaways, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.

Souvenir Driver, Guest Directors, The Purrs, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10.

Summer Slaughter 2018 Official Showcase, 5:15 p.m., Studio Seven; $10.

Sun Tunnels, Rego, Salt Lick, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room.

The Thrill, Haymaker, Something In The Tree, Full Life Crisis, 8:30 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

Xolie Morra & The Strange Kind, The Likes of Us and Jordani, The Sun Kings, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

World/Latin

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Grupo Amoroso, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Passarim Bossa Nova, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Sunday

Comedy

Derek Sheen, 7 p.m., Highline Bar; free.

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Davanos, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

Jukehouse Hounds, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Hip-hop/R&B

Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster.

The Ugly Frank Show, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.

Jazz

Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Cornish Ensembles, 6:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Dorothy’s Piano Bar, 4 p.m., The Rendezvous.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

JazzEd: New Works Ensemble, 4:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Jim Cutler Jazz Orchestra, Glacier Peak High School, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Lindy West, 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $19-$45.

Rock/Pop

Chrome Sparks, Machinedrum, Ela Minus, 8 p.m., Neumos; $22-$25.

Judas Priest, Saxon, Black Star Riders, 8 p.m., ShoWare Center; $44.25-$94.25.

Kool Stuff Katie, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; free.

Paper Anthem, Theories Of Flight, Planetelex, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Perla Batalla, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$35.

Red Sun Rising, Them Evils, Dirty Dirty, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.50-$17.50.

Runes of Neptune ft. Pellegrini, Sandi Fernandez & The Beacon Hill Billie, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $8.

Super Projection, RNP, All Over Me, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

THE SQUIRRELS, 2 p.m.., High Dive; $8-$12.

Variety Pack, WIP, Here Comes The Hooch, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $5-$7.

Yardsss ∅∀‡, Deep Tissue, 9 p.m., Highline Bar; $10.

Monday

Comedy

The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends, 7 p.m., Rendezvous.

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

DJ/Dance

House Party, 10 p.m., Chop Suey.

Hip-hop/R&B

Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; free.

SCRiBE The Verbalist, 8 p.m., Substation; $6.

Jazz

Christian Pincock’s Scramblers, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.

The Djangomatics, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Lineup!: Dawn Clement & Mark Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Rock/Pop

Black Star Riders, Zero Down, Motogeist, 8 p.m., El Croazon; $18-$60.

Carpenter Brut, Jean Jean, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $25.

Dr John Cooper Clarke ft. Sean Nelson, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $22-$30.

Great Electric Quest, Dead on Cue, Pairanoiseum, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.50.

Model Snake, War Puppy, Merchant Mariner, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Scarves, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Call Back Show, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

The Comedy Nest, 8 p.m., Rendezvous.

Country

Gus Clark, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen.

Hip-hop/R&B

Berner Presents The Big Pescado, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $20.

Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, The Tuesday Parlary, Cherry Boy, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $7.

JAMO GANG, RAS KASS, El GANT, J57, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

MC Chris, Bitforce, Billy The Fridge, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster.

Clave Gringa, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Delilah Pearl & The Manatarays, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.

Diametric, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Joe Doria Presents, 10 p.m., SeaMonster.

Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

Other music/nightlife

Not-So-Silent Films with Dave Keenan & Nova Devonie, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Rock/Pop

Andy Stokes, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.

Coast Modern, Mikey Mike, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $17.

Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, SOAR, Deckard’s Troll Parade, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.

King Red, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Techno Gauntlet, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.

SIRENIA, Threat Signal, Valinor Excelsior, Graveshadow, Empyrean, 6:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$18.

Turnstile, Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, Razorbumps, Odd Man Out, 6 p.m., El Corazon; $18-$20.

Wednesday

Blues

Joe Blue and The Roof Shakers, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Honky Tonk Happy Hour with The Billy Joe Show, 6 p.m., Slim’s.

DJ/Dance

Félicia Atkinson, Dravier, Prius, Explorateur, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$14.

Hip-hop/R&B

30 30 Sound: Night Shift, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.

Jazz

Comfort Food, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $8-$10.

Dina Blade Student Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Fred Hoadlet’s Sonanado, 8 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Kareem Kandi, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Pearl Django ft. Gail Pettis, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

Tim Kennedy Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Wayne Horvitz ft. Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Reggae

Fiji, Morgan Heritage, Maoli & Nomad, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $32.5-$40.

Rezin Tooth, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster.

Rock/Pop

Crystal Bowersox ft. Terence Jack, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.

Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Earth, Tiny Vipers, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Jean-Michel Jarre, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $45-$125.

The Joseph Breakdown, Mr. Grumps, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.

Marian Hill, Michl, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.

Marina & The Dreamboats, Aline Vida, Primary Pulse, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Meridienne, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.

Moonchild, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.

Mulligrub, Baby Jessica, Emma Lee Toyoda, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.

The Moon Is Flat, Talktin and Easy, Mark Brainard, Biblioteka, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

ONOFF, The Ghost Town Rebellion, The Scruffs, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.

Playboy Manbaby, Beverley Crusher, Steel Tigers of Death, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Reverend Beat-Man, Nicole Izobel Garcia, Dead Man, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Slaughter to Prevail, Black Sun Moon, Vultures Among Us, Scourged, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.

Timeflies, Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors, 8 p.m., Neumos; $30-$35.

VIBE, Thom Joseph, Jay Fiddy, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.

Y La Bamba & KERA ft. Siren and The Sea, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.

Thursday

Blues

Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.

The Trailer Park Kings, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Craig Gass, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $20.

Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Classic Roads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

The Country Dave All-Star Band, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

DJ/Dance

Codes & Left/Right, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

JK Pop!, DJ Mooncakes, 10 p.m., The Crocodile; $5.

Hip-hop/R&B

The Funk Hunters, Megan Hamilton, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Jazz

200 Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Paul Gabrielson Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Sing Low Indigo, 7 p.m., Egan’s.

Tim Kennedy Presents, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s; free-$5.

Other music/nightlife

Held by Jocelyn Beausire, Abbey Blackwell, 8 p.m., Gallery 1412, $5-$15.

Jaap Blonk: Dr Voxoid’s Next Move, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

The Pump and Dump Show, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $33.50.

Rock/Pop

After Party Benefit Show: e.ravenscraft, Aaron J. Shay, LTOB, 9 p.m., Substation; free.

The Arnolds, Elephant Runner, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Blue Moon.

Bréag Naofa, Die Like Gentlemen, Rat King, 9 p.m., Substation.

The Breaking, Antonioni, and Spinster, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Casey Neill, Matt the Electrician, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Cozy Slippers, Tape Stacks, Medejin, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Crash the Glass (All Female Music Series), 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; free.

The Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

GEMS, 8 p.m., Vermillion.

Gus Dapperton, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.

Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $22.50.

Luke Combs, Ashlehy McBryde, Drew Parker, 7:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $30.

Mad Clown & San E, Hostboi, Yung Futon, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $35-$150.

Red Ribbon, Darto, Outer Spaces, The Berries, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.

Windhand, Ruby The Hatchet, Un, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15.

Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Anthony Lee Philips Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $8.

X Suns, You May Die In The Desert, Tetrachromat, A Collective Subconscious, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $7-$10.

World/Latin

The Cumbieros, Ten Man Brass Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Kiran Ahluwalia, Souad Massi, 7 p.m., Triple Door; $15-$20.

New Age Flamenco, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Sol De Noche, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Venues

Bake’s Place , 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com).

, 155 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-454-2776 or bakesplacebellevue.com). Barboza , 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com).

, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9442 or thebarboza.com). Blue Moon Tavern , 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com).

, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle (206-675-9116 or bluemoonseattle.wordpress.com). Capitol Cider, 818 E Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com).

818 E Pike St., Seattle (206-397-3564 or capitolcider.com). Cafe Racer, 5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.)

5828 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-553-5282 or caferacerseattle.com.) Central Saloon , 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com).

, 207 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-622-0209 or centralsaloon.com). Chapel Performance Space, Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org).

Good Shepard Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N., Seattle (waywardmusic.org). Chop Suey , 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com).

, 1325 E. Madison, Seattle (206-324-8000 or chopsuey.com). Columbia City Theater , Bourbon Bar, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com).

, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (columbiacitytheater.com). Comedy Underground , 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com).

, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle (206-628-0303 or comedyunderground.com). Conor Byrne Pub , 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com).

, 5140 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-3640 or conorbyrnepub.com). The Crocodile , 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com).

, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle (info@thecrocodile.com or thecrocodile.com). Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley , 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).

, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com). Egan’s Ballard Jamhouse , 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com).

, 1707 N.W. Market St, Seattle (206-789-1621 or ballardjamhouse.com). El Corazon , 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).

, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com). The Funhouse Lounge , 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com).

, 109 Eastlake Ave. E., Seattle (206-381-3094 or elcorazonseattle.com). Fred Wildlife Refuge, 128 Boylston Ave. E., Seattle (206-588-6959 or fredwildliferefuge.com).

Fremont Abbey, 4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org)

4272 Fremont Ave. N, Seattle (fremontabbey.org) Gallery 1412, 1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com)

1412 18th Ave., Seattle (gallery1412dotorg.wordpress.com) George’s Restaurant, 108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com).

108 Kirkland Ave., Seattle (425-827-6622 or georgeskirkland.com). Highline Bar , 210 Broadway Ave E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com).

, 210 Broadway Ave E., Seattle (206-328-7837 or highlineseattle.com). High Dive , 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com).

, 513 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-0212 or highdiveseattle.com). Highway 99 Blues Club, 1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com).

1414 Alaskan Way, Seattle (206-382-2171 or highwayninetynine.com). Hotel Sorrento Fireside Room, 900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com).

900 Madison St., Seattle, (206-622-6400 or hotelsorrento.com). Jai Thai (Broadway) , 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com).

, 235 Broadway E. Seattle, (206-322-5781 or punchlinefridays.com). The Kraken Bar & Lounge, 5257 University Way N.E., Seattle, (206-522-5334).

Kremwerk , 1809 Minor Avenue #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com).

, 1809 Minor Avenue #10, Seattle (kremwerk.com). Laughs Comedy Club Seattle , 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com).

, 5220 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-5653 or laughscomedyclub.com). Little Red Hen , 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com).

, 7115 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle (206-522-1168 or littleredhen.com). Nectar Lounge , 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com).

, 412 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-632-2020 or nectarlounge.com). Neumos , 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com).

, 925 E. Pike St., Seattle (206-709-9467 or neumos.com). North City Bistro, 1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com).

1520 N.E. 177th St, Shoreline (206-365-4447 or northcitybistro.com). Parlor Live , 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com).

, 700 Bellevue Way N.E., Third Floor, Bellevue (425-289-7000 or parlorlive.com). Q Nightclub , 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com).

, 1426 Broadway, Seattle (206-432-9306 or qnightclub.com). The Rendezvous , 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com).

, 2322 Second Ave., Seattle (206-441-5823 or jewelboxtheater.com). The Royal Room , 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com).

, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (theroyalroomseattle.com). SeaMonster Lounge , 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com).

, 2202 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-633-1824 or seamonsterlounge.com). The Shanty Tavern, 9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854).

9002 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle (206-526-9854). The Showbox , 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

, 1426 First Ave., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com). Showbox SoDo , 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).

, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com). Skylark Cafe & Club , 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com).

, 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-935-2111 or skylarkcafe.com). Slim’s Last Chance Chili Shack , 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com).

, 5606 First Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-7900 or slimslastchance.com). Studio Seven , 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us).

, 110 S. Horton St., Seattle (206-286-1312 or studioseven.us). Substation Seattle , 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com).

, 645 N.W. 45th St., Seattle (substationseattle.com). Sunset Tavern , 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com).

, 5433 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-784-4880 or sunsettavern.com). Timbre Room, 1809 Minor Ave. #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com)

1809 Minor Ave. #10, Seattle (timbreroom.com) Tractor , 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com).

, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle (206-789-3599 or tractortavern.com). Triple Door, Musiquarium 216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).

216 Union St., Seattle (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net). Tula’s Restaurant and Jazz Club , 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com).

, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle (206-443-4221 or tulas.com). The Vera Project , 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).

, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org). Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar, 1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com).

1508 11th Ave., Seattle, (206-709-9797 or vermillionseattle.com). Vito’s, 927 Ninth Ave., Seattle (206-397-4053 or vitosseattle.com).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com