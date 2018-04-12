Share story

By
Seattle Times news assistant

Dates and times are subject to change. Call ahead to confirm.

Friday

Blues

CD Woodbury Trio, Sammy Eubanks Band, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $17-$27.

Comedy

Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.

Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.

Safeword, 8:30 p.m., Highline Bar; $10-$25.

Country

Christy McWilson, Wildcat Rose, 9 p.m., Shanty Tavern; $10.

Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

Beatmatch, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Britney vs. Taylor Mashup Night, 9 p.m., Nerumos; $5-$10.

Famous Fridays: Kendrick, 10:30 p.m., Barboza.

Noise Complaint ft. Worthy b2b option4, 10 p.m., Timbre Room.

ROBOKID, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

Hip-hop/R&B

Eevee, Seneca B., Lushloss, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; $10.

Funky 2 Death, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Holla, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $10-$15.

King Lil G, EMC Senatra, Hi Tone, Cool Nutz, Fresco Lee, Vic Star, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $27.

Jazz

Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Danny Godinez, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

Frank Vitolo Ensemble, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Joe Casalini and Michael Biller, 6 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

Other music/nightlife

Adam Briggs, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

Rock/Pop

Arbor Towers, Glass Frames, Special Guests, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.

AVOID, Dead Crown, Dead Lakes, Marrowstone, As Pillars Fall, Rucker, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $10-$15.

The Breeders, Your Heart Breaks, 8:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $28.

Cry, Cry, Cry, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Honey Mustard, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.

Hooligoons Double Album Release, 8 p.m., Substation; $10.

James Carothers, The Fentons, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Lincoln Durham, The Ghost Wolves, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $13.

Monitor, Deify, Emperidol, 8 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

The Moondoggies, Grand Hallway, Le Sang Song, 9 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $13.50-$16.50.

Mud on My Bra, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Ventura Highway Revisited, 9 p.m., Bake’s Place; $16.

The Regrets, Moon Temple, Moon Dial, 7 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Planet Fly, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Scott H. Biram with Jesse Dayton and Rod Melanco, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $14.

Season of Strangers, Saints By Day, Smashie Smashie, Bad Animals, 8 p.m., Funhouse; $8-$10.

Seminars, The Hague, Luna Vista, Slumberbox, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Sundodger, Sam Cobra & Gunpowder Stitches, 5 p.m., Substation.

Sundog, Colorworks, The Long Hot Summer, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.

Timberfoot, Happy Heartbreak, Cobrahawk, Black Plastic Clouds, 9 p.m., High Dive; $8-$12.

World/Latin

Tumbao, 9 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Saturday

Comedy

Hannibal Buress, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; sold out.

Michael Kosta, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Parlor Live; $20-$30.

Naked Brunch, 4 p.m., Rendezvous; free.

Punchline Comedy, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Renee Santos, 8 and 10 p.m., Comedy Underground; $15.

Country

Country Lips, Sons of Rainier, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; $10.

Marlin James Band, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $5.

DJ/Dance

80s Party with Nite Wave, 9 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

D.A.N.C.E: LCD SOUNDSYSTEM vs. DAFT PUNK, 9 p.m., The Crocodile; free-$10.

Dance Yourself Clean, 9 p.m., Chop Suey; $5.

Europa Night, 9 p.m., Nightclub at Parlor Live; $15-$600.

London on Da Track, 10 p.m., Q Nightclub; $15.

Hip-hop/R&B

700 Funk, 10 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Doctorfunk, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $20-$30.

Feel Good Inc. (Soul Train Night), 9 p.m., Neumos; $5.

Jazz

Andy Coe Band ft. Scott Law, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $16-$30.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

Ian Hugues, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Jerry Zimmerman, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Kareem Kandi, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

LaVon Hardison, 7 p.m., Hotel Sorrento; free.

Small Change, 5 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Susan Pascal’s Soul Sauce (Music of Cal Tjader), 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $20.

Rat City Brass, 8:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Other music/nightlife

Alone Together: An Evening of Solo Human Performances, 8 p.m., Substation.

Bill Maher, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $35.50-$121.

Seattle Modern Orchestra, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $10-$25.

Rock/Pop

All Acoustic Tribute to the Best of the Northwest, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; sold out.

Andrew McKeag Band, Huge Spacebird, Bag of Hammers, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Andrea Gibson, Chastity Brown, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $20.50.

Banzai Surf, Factoria Dolls, 9 p.m., Cafe Racer.

Dashboard Confessional, Beach Slang, Kississippi, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.50.

Deep Qualid, Avalanchea, Are They Brothers, 6 p.m., Chop Suey; $8.

Heck Yes Record Release, Slow Code, Foxhole Norman, Boss Tanaka, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

The Home Team, JV, The Second After, Bleacher Days, From The Future, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $10-$12.

Karl Blau, Tellers, Silver Torches, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne; $10.

Loma, Jess Williamson, 9 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $15.

Lo Moon, Kraus, 7 p.m., Barboza; $11-$12.

Psychobilly Brawl 2018: Koffin Kats, The Goddamn Gallows, Gutter Demons, Against The Grain, Hard Money Saints, Raw Dogs, Brainiax, Cigaratz, Djake Noose, 7 p.m., El Corazon; $15-$20.

The Seattle Castaways, 8 p.m., Bourbon Bar.

Souvenir Driver, Guest Directors, The Purrs, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $10.

Summer Slaughter 2018 Official Showcase, 5:15 p.m., Studio Seven; $10.

Sun Tunnels, Rego, Salt Lick, 6:30 p.m., Timbre Room.

The Thrill, Haymaker, Something In The Tree, Full Life Crisis, 8:30 p.m., The Skylark; $8.

Xolie Morra & The Strange Kind, The Likes of Us and Jordani, The Sun Kings, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

World/Latin

Cubano Y Latino, 7 p.m., SeaMonster; $10.

Grupo Amoroso, 7 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Passarim Bossa Nova, 8 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Sunday

Comedy

Derek Sheen, 7 p.m., Highline Bar; free.

Punchline Comedy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Country

Davanos, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

Jukehouse Hounds, 9 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Hip-hop/R&B

Devin Bews Electric, 9 p.m., SeaMonster.

The Ugly Frank Show, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $8-$10.

Jazz

Bob Hammer, 6 p.m., Vito’s.

Brian Nova Jazz Jam, 7 p.m., Musicquarium.

Cornish Ensembles, 6:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Dorothy’s Piano Bar, 4 p.m., The Rendezvous.

Duke Ellington Orchestra, 8 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $64-$280.

JazzEd: New Works Ensemble, 4:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Jim Cutler Jazz Orchestra, Glacier Peak High School, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Kenny G, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $66.

Racer Sessions, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer; free.

Ron Weinstein Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Other music/nightlife

Lindy West, 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall; $19-$45.

Rock/Pop

Chrome Sparks, Machinedrum, Ela Minus, 8 p.m., Neumos; $22-$25.

Judas Priest, Saxon, Black Star Riders, 8 p.m., ShoWare Center; $44.25-$94.25.

Kool Stuff Katie, 8 p.m., Blue Moon; free.

Paper Anthem, Theories Of Flight, Planetelex, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Perla Batalla, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$35.

Red Sun Rising, Them Evils, Dirty Dirty, 7 p.m., Chop Suey; $15.50-$17.50.

Runes of Neptune ft. Pellegrini, Sandi Fernandez & The Beacon Hill Billie, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $8.

Super Projection, RNP, All Over Me, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

THE SQUIRRELS, 2 p.m.., High Dive; $8-$12.

Variety Pack, WIP, Here Comes The Hooch, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $5-$7.

Yardsss ∅∀‡, Deep Tissue, 9 p.m., Highline Bar; $10.

Monday

Comedy

The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends, 7 p.m., Rendezvous.

Open Mic, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

DJ/Dance

House Party, 10 p.m., Chop Suey.

Hip-hop/R&B

Mo’Jam Mondays, 8:30 p.m., Nectar Lounge; free.

SCRiBE The Verbalist, 8 p.m., Substation; $6.

Jazz

Christian Pincock’s Scramblers, 8 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Cider Jam Mondays, 9:30 p.m., Capitol Cider.

The Djangomatics, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Lineup!: Dawn Clement & Mark Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

The Salute Sessions, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Rock/Pop

Black Star Riders, Zero Down, Motogeist, 8 p.m., El Croazon; $18-$60.

Carpenter Brut, Jean Jean, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $25.

Dr John Cooper Clarke ft. Sean Nelson, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $22-$30.

Great Electric Quest, Dead on Cue, Pairanoiseum, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $8.

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, 7 p.m., The Crocodile; $13.50.

Model Snake, War Puppy, Merchant Mariner, 7:30 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Scarves, 8 p.m., Barboza; $8-$10.

Tuesday

Comedy

Punchline Open Mic, 9 p.m., Jai Thai.

Call Back Show, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

The Comedy Nest, 8 p.m., Rendezvous.

Country

Gus Clark, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen.

Hip-hop/R&B

Berner Presents The Big Pescado, 9 p.m., The Showbox; $20.

Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, The Tuesday Parlary, Cherry Boy, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $7.

JAMO GANG, RAS KASS, El GANT, J57, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $12.

MC Chris, Bitforce, Billy The Fridge, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

Jazz

5 Stories Jazz, 8 p.m., SeaMonster.

Clave Gringa,  7:30 p.m., Tula’s; $12.

Delilah Pearl & The Manatarays, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.

Diametric, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Joe Doria Presents, 10 p.m., SeaMonster.

Roberto Fonseca, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

Other music/nightlife

Not-So-Silent Films with Dave Keenan & Nova Devonie, 7:30 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Rock/Pop

Andy Stokes, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.

Coast Modern, Mikey Mike, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $17.

Frankie Cosmos, Ian Sweet, SOAR, Deckard’s Troll Parade, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15-$17.

King Red, Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Techno Gauntlet, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Robbie Christmas Duo, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place; no cover.

SIRENIA, Threat Signal, Valinor Excelsior, Graveshadow, Empyrean, 6:30 p.m., Studio Seven; $15-$18.

Turnstile, Touché Amoré, Culture Abuse, Razorbumps, Odd Man Out, 6 p.m., El Corazon; $18-$20.

Wednesday

Blues

Joe Blue and The Roof Shakers, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Comedy Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club.

Seattle’s Best Comedy, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Honky Tonk Happy Hour with The Billy Joe Show, 6 p.m., Slim’s.

DJ/Dance

Félicia Atkinson, Dravier, Prius, Explorateur, 8 p.m., Timbre Room; $10-$14.

Hip-hop/R&B

30 30 Sound: Night Shift, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.

Jazz

Comfort Food, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $8-$10.

Dina Blade Student Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Egan’s; $10.

Fred Hoadlet’s Sonanado, 8 p.m., Tula’s; $10.

Kareem Kandi, 5 p.m., Musicquarium.

Pearl Django ft. Gail Pettis, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $16.

Tim Kennedy Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Wayne Horvitz ft. Geoff Harper, 10 p.m., Royal Room; by donation.

Reggae

Fiji, Morgan Heritage, Maoli & Nomad, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $32.5-$40.

Rezin Tooth, 9:30 p.m., SeaMonster.

Rock/Pop

Crystal Bowersox ft. Terence Jack, 7:30 p.m., Triple Door; $25-$30.

Double Play, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

Earth, Tiny Vipers, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $15.

Jean-Michel Jarre, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre; $45-$125.

The Joseph Breakdown, Mr. Grumps, 8:30 p.m., Central Saloon; $5.

Marian Hill, Michl, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $29.

Marina & The Dreamboats, Aline Vida, Primary Pulse, 8 p.m., High Dive; $6-$8.

Meridienne, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $8.

Moonchild, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.

Mulligrub, Baby Jessica, Emma Lee Toyoda, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.

The Moon Is Flat, Talktin and Easy, Mark Brainard, Biblioteka, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

ONOFF, The Ghost Town Rebellion, The Scruffs, 8:30 p.m., Funhouse; $6-$8.

Playboy Manbaby, Beverley Crusher, Steel Tigers of Death, 9 p.m., The Kraken; $7.

Reverend Beat-Man, Nicole Izobel Garcia, Dead Man, 9 p.m., Slim’s.

Slaughter to Prevail, Black Sun Moon, Vultures Among Us, Scourged, 6:30 p.m., El Corazon; $13-$15.

Timeflies, Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors, 8 p.m., Neumos; $30-$35.

VIBE, Thom Joseph, Jay Fiddy, 8 p.m., Substation; $8.

Y La Bamba & KERA ft. Siren and The Sea, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $10.

Thursday

Blues

Boom Ba Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Cafe Racer.

The Trailer Park Kings, 8 p.m., Highway 99 Blues Club; $7.

Comedy

Craig Gass, 8:30 p.m., Laughs Comedy Club; $20.

Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Comedy Underground.

Country

Classic Roads, 9 p.m., Little Red Hen; $3.

The Country Dave All-Star Band, 8 p.m., Tractor Tavern; $15.

DJ/Dance

Codes & Left/Right, 9 p.m., Q Nightclub; $13.

JK Pop!, DJ Mooncakes, 10 p.m., The Crocodile; $5.

Hip-hop/R&B

The Funk Hunters, Megan Hamilton, 8 p.m., Chop Suey; $15-$18.

Marmalade, 9 p.m., High Dive; $6.

Jazz

200 Trio, 8:30 p.m., Musicquarium.

Blue Notes Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m., George’s Restaurant; free.

Casey MacGill, 5:30 p.m., Vito’s.

Paul Gabrielson Trio, 9 p.m., Vito’s.

Sing Low Indigo, 7 p.m., Egan’s.

Tim Kennedy Presents, 9:30 p.m., Vito’s; free-$5.

Other music/nightlife

Held by Jocelyn Beausire, Abbey Blackwell, 8 p.m., Gallery 1412, $5-$15.

Jaap Blonk: Dr Voxoid’s Next Move, 8 p.m., Chapel Performance Space; $5-$15.

The Pump and Dump Show, 8 p.m., Neptune Theatre; $33.50.

Rock/Pop

After Party Benefit Show: e.ravenscraft, Aaron J. Shay, LTOB, 9 p.m., Substation; free.

The Arnolds, Elephant Runner, Bobcat, 8 p.m., Blue Moon.

Bréag Naofa, Die Like Gentlemen, Rat King, 9 p.m., Substation.

The Breaking, Antonioni, and Spinster, 8 p.m., Conor Byrne.

Casey Neill, Matt the Electrician, 8 p.m., Fremont Abbey.

Cozy Slippers, Tape Stacks, Medejin, 8 p.m., Sunset Tavern; $8.

Crash the Glass (All Female Music Series), 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; free.

The Darelle Holden Quartet, 8 p.m., Bake’s Place.

GEMS, 8 p.m., Vermillion.

Gus Dapperton, 8 p.m., Barboza; sold out.

Hayley Kiyoko, 8 p.m., The Showbox; $22.50.

Luke Combs, Ashlehy McBryde, Drew Parker, 7:30 p.m., Showbox SoDo; $30.

Mad Clown & San E, Hostboi, Yung Futon, 8 p.m., The Crocodile; $35-$150.

Red Ribbon, Darto, Outer Spaces, The Berries, 7 p.m., Vera Project; $7-$10.

Windhand, Ruby The Hatchet, Un, 8 p.m., Neumos; $15.

Wrong Way at the Roundabout, Anthony Lee Philips Band, 8 p.m., Columbia City Theater; $8.

X Suns, You May Die In The Desert, Tetrachromat, A Collective Subconscious, 8 p.m., Central Saloon; $7-$10.

World/Latin

The Cumbieros, Ten Man Brass Band, 8 p.m., Nectar Lounge; $10-$15.

Kiran Ahluwalia, Souad Massi, 7 p.m., Triple Door; $15-$20.

New Age Flamenco, 8 p.m., Royal Room; $10-$12.

Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, 7:30 p.m., Jazz Alley; $36.50.

Sol De Noche, 7 p.m., North City Bistro; $12.

Alexa Peters: 206-464-3209 or apeters@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @itsallwritebyme.