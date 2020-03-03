With the novel coronavirus spreading through the Seattle area this week, some organizations are erring on the side of caution by canceling public gatherings and social events around the city.

Below are some of the events that have been canceled so far. We will update this list regularly as we receive more information about canceled events.

Canceled events are listed in chronological order based on their original dates.

Lakeside School has canceled Monday night’s Music in the City concert at Benaroya Hall and Tuesday’s night’s Seattle Area Alumni Reception at MOHAI. The school is currently evaluating whether to hold other upcoming events not directly related to student education.

United Way of King County and the Gates Foundation have canceled the Womxn’s Day Speaker Series event scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 4 at the Gates Discovery Center.

The Cultural Crossroads Festival scheduled for March 6-8 in Bellevue has been postponed. The future date is yet to be announced.

The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center‘s (KCSARC) “BE LOUD Breakfast” fundraiser on Friday, March 6 has been canceled. KCSARC is holding a virtual fundraiser, asking for donations online instead.

Student Art Spaces has postponed the formal opening night gallery on Friday, March 6. Artwork will still be showcased and the gallery will be open to the public, but there will be no musicians, catering or any formal opening night activities. The future date for the official opening night is yet to be determined.

The USC Women’s Conference that was scheduled to take place this Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 in Seattle has been postponed. A new date for the conference is yet to be announced.

The PEAK 2020 Annual Conference scheduled to take place March 9-11 in Seattle has been canceled.

Kin On has decided to postpone their 35th Anniversary Celebration Gala event on March 14 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington until Sept. 20, 2020.

Lakeside School has canceled the Rummage Sale, scheduled for March 14-15.

The “Washington on Wheels” talk by Harriet Baskas, part of the Redmond Historical Society‘s Saturday Speaker Series, on March 14 has been canceled.

Microsoft has canceled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit, which was to take place in Bellevue and Redmond from March 15-20. The event will now take place online.

The Emperor’s Birthday reception scheduled for March 17 at the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle has been canceled.

Of interest to Seattleites, but not in the Seattle area:

The Game Developers Conference from March 16-20 in San Francisco was canceled, citing coronavirus concerns.

The Google Cloud Next ’20 event originally scheduled to take place April 6-8 in San Francisco has been canceled and will now take place entirely online.

The 2020 Google I/O developer conference originally scheduled for May 12-14 at Google’s headquarters in Mountainview, California has been canceled.