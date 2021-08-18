A number of Seattle-area performing arts groups — including The 5th Avenue Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Seattle Rep, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Village Theatre and more — said Wednesday they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for those attending shows once their seasons begin.

Attendees must show proof of full vaccination. Exceptions will be made for children younger than 12 and those with a medical condition or closely held religious belief preventing vaccination, who instead must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the venues, except when eating or drinking.

The move comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, and follows on the heels of similar moves by restaurants and bars, and music venues.

Most of the groups’ seasons won’t start until the fall or early next year. (Seattle Opera’s outdoor “Die Walküre” concert on Aug. 28 does not have a vaccine requirement, but does have mask requirements.)

Seattle Theatre Group, which runs the Paramount, Moore and Neptune theaters, had earlier announced a similar policy. Seattle Arts & Lectures had earlier said it would require proof of vaccination; its policy does not allow for vaccination exceptions for in-person attendees, directing unvaccinated people to view the events virtually.

Emerald City Comic Con, slated for Dec. 2-5 at the Washington State Convention Center, announced earlier this week that it, too, would be requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

If you’re planning to attend arts-and-entertainment events, it would be best to check your event’s website for the latest information on COVID protocols and to heed local health authorities’ safety recommendations as they’re updated.