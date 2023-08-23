Calls of “solidarity forever” echoed through Volunteer Park on Tuesday evening, as local union members, politicians and labor organizers brandished signs with messages such as, “Hire actors, not A.I. zombies.” They were there to rally in support of the nationwide SAG-AFTRA actors strike that, together with an ongoing writer’s strike, has brought many TV and film productions juddering to a halt this summer.

Among the main issues that led the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to declare a strike on July 13 are actors’ pay, streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence tools to replicate performers’ likenesses and images. Local actors and labor organizers at Tuesday’s rally said that these issues are of particular concern to artists in Seattle, where a high cost of living and relatively small film industry make for an especially inhospitable landscape for performers.

SAG says that residuals — payments made to performers whenever a film or show is aired after its original release — have steadily dwindled in the era of streaming supremacy, and the increasing use of AI in filmmaking has the union calling for robust legal protections for actors’ voices and images.

Following the rally, actor Rik Deskin, president of Seattle Local SAG-AFTRA, which represents union members in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Washington, said that, “I’ve got friends who have gotten residual checks for, like, a penny” in recent years. He also called, during his speech to the assembled crowd, for an end to “geographic discrimination” against actors who are not based in New York or Los Angeles.

Actor Cynthia Geary, perhaps best known to Seattleites for her role as Shelly Tambo in the 1990-95 CBS show “Northern Exposure,” attended the Volunteer Park rally and spoke briefly in support of the union’s demands. Geary, who’s lived in Bellevue since the early ‘90s, said residuals were formerly reliable when “Northern Exposure” was only available on DVDs or in reruns. The show recently became available to buy for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video, and Geary said “it remains to be seen” if she will make any residuals from this new arrangement. She hasn’t received any yet, and she has asked SAG to communicate with Amazon on her behalf about this issue. “Transparency is key,” said Geary.

Geary said the biggest challenge facing performers today is uncertainty about the future of a field that has been, and continues to be, profoundly changed by new technology: “No one really knows where this is going.”

For younger performers like Ry Armstrong, a former Seattle City Council District 3 candidate and actor whose credits include 2019 film “Uncut Gems” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” the era of lucrative television rerun residuals seems as mythic as “a unicorn.” Armstrong said they made $75 in yearly residuals for a co-star credit on “The Gilded Age,” and since moving back to Seattle in fall of 2022 have had to work various “survival jobs” to supplement their income from acting. Armstrong said making it as an actor in Seattle today comes with unique challenges, including a local performing arts scene that they see as struggling.

In his speech at the rally, Deskin highlighted a bill passed in 2022 that gives moviemakers increased incentives to film in Washington. He contended that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, which represents all the major film studios and streaming platforms in negotiations with SAG, is “preventing our state’s implementation” of this plan to grow its cinematic footprint by refusing to meet union demands. The now-over-40-day stalemate in negotiations between SAG and AMPTP means that local union actors have not been able to work and take advantage of these incentives, he said.

“This is an existential crisis,” said Deskin, as the rally concluded and union members and organizers began to disperse. “What people need to understand is that this is not just a Hollywood actors strike … it is about actors across the country surviving.”