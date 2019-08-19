WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers in Poland are searching for a celebrity businessman and socialite who went missing after falling from a motorboat into a lake.

Piotr Wozniak-Starak, the producer of some of Poland’s most popular movies, hasn’t been seen since late Saturday or early Sunday. Police, alerted to an empty motorboat floating on the Kisajno Lake, searched the shoreline and discovered a woman, reportedly his sister Julia. She told them that both of them had fallen into the water and she had made it to shore.

The U.S.-educated Wozniak-Starak, 39, is married to a popular television journalist and the flamboyant couple are regularly featured in the country’s tabloids. His stepfather, Jerzy Starak, is among Poland’s richest men, with business chiefly in pharmaceuticals.