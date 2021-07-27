NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Barry Manilow are among the performers who will join previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson at next month’s Central Park concert to celebrate New York City’s recovery from COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The Aug. 21 concert will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said. Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” de Blasio said. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here.”

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free. Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on Aug. 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, de Blasio said.

