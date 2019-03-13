SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two K-pop stars are facing police questioning over a series of interlocking scandals that have roiled South Korea.
Live TV footage showed singer Jung Joon-young arriving at a Seoul police station on Thursday as multiple cameras flashed.
Police have alleged 29-year-old Jung secretly filmed himself having sex with about 10 women and shared the footage with friends by a mobile messenger app.
Jung told reporters, “I feel very sorry for causing concerns to the people.”
Jung’s scandal flared while police were investigating his friend, Big Bang band member Seungri, over an allegation that he attempted to provide prostitutes to his business investors.
Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, is to appear at the police station later Thursday.