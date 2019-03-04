NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Ryan Adams’ upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland is canceled.
SJM Concerts says full refunds to ticketholders from authorized outlets will be processed by the end of the day Monday. Purchasers should allow time for the transaction to appear in their accounts.
The cancellation comes after The New York Times recently reported sexual misconduct allegations against Adams made by multiple women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore. Adams has denied the accusations.
The 44-year-old musician’s tour was scheduled to begin on March 30.
