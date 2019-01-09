LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for Rose McGowan says the actress and activist will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in Virginia and avoid jail time.
Attorney Jim Hundley tells WTOP-FM that the commonwealth agreed to reduce the felony cocaine possession charge to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and that prosecutors will recommend she pay a fine.
Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left on a plane last year. McGowan had maintained innocence, suggesting in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of producer Harvey Weinstein.
Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman called that allegation a “ludicrous claim.”
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Washington's favorite Netflix show in 2018 was sci-fi thriller 'Altered Carbon'
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- 'Inheritance' uncovers the complexities — and risks — of DNA testing and reproductive technology
- Sleater-Kinney working with St. Vincent on new album set for Sub Pop release
- Judge denies Kevin Spacey's request to skip court appearance
McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.
McGowan will enter the plea Jan. 15, the day her trial was to begin.
___
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com