BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Finding a place to stay for next year’s 50th anniversary Woodstock concert may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that many motels, bed-and-breakfasts and Airbnb rentals are already sold out in Sullivan County, a rural area 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site in the town of Bethel, announced last week that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.
Most motels and B&Bs closest to the concert venue have been booked solid for some time.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Renton post office renamed to honor Jimi Hendrix, while new exhibition looks at icon's early years
- Top 10 movies of 2018: Seattle Times critic Moira Macdonald names her favorites VIEW
- Now streaming: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Loving Pablo,' 'The Christmas Chronicles'
- Say 'So long, 2018!' with an ode to the silver screen
- Look Ahead: The hottest Seattle events for January 2019 VIEW
People interested in attending the anniversary concert are being advised to check out the Sullivan County Visitors Association website for lodging information.